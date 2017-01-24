Tough talking celeb Madonna running scared now that Secret Service may investigate the “Material Girl”

Turns out that Madonna is not so tough after all.

The “Queen of Pop” is trying to explain away her I thought “an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” speech at the Women’s March in DC this Saturday.

In case you forgot, here is a part of Madonna’s speech, which also included the ‘f-bomb’ four times.

“I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won’t change anything.” “’We cannot fall into despair. As the poet W. H. Auden once wrote on the eve of World War Two, ‘We must love one another or die.’ I choose love. Are you with me?”

Why is Madonna changing her tune?

Turns out that threatening to blow up the President of the United States, and the home he resides in, is a terrorist act…which mean the US Secret Service is now obligated to investigate the pop singer.

Sputnik News reports…