This topless woman is against body shaming, and that is why she is protesting Trump’s Presidency

Jimmy Dore attends the Women's March in Los Angeles, CA...but we still cannot figure out what people were protesting.

The Women’s March that took place last weekend during Trump’s inauguration brought out the sore losers of the US election.

It also left many people all over the world wondering what the heck everyone was protesting.

Trump had not even served one day in office, yet thousands of snowflakes took to the street to voice their anger at just about anything they could think of.

Case in point…this topless woman is out on the street protesting body shaming, which she somehow associates with Trump’s presidency.

How? We have no idea. At least she is not blaming body shaming on the Russians.