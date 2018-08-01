Tommy Robinson conviction overturned. Retrial ordered as court rules “flawed” process (Video)

Tommy Robinson has won his appeal over a contempt sentence and will be released.

Robinson’s conviction for contempt of court was overturned after a UK court ruled that the process leading to the conviction of the former leader of the English Defence League “was flawed.”

Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett, along with two other judges, overturned a finding of contempt, and proceeded to order a new hearing of the allegation.

For his part, Tommy Robinson did not attend the hearing, but witnessed his appeal victory via videolink.

Robinson’s supporters broke into applause as Lord Burnett announced the decision, prompting the judge to order “silence.”

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the breaking news, that is not only a big win for Tommy Robinson, but also a victory for the UK justice system, that has corrected what was a politically motivated contempt verdict.

Via RT…