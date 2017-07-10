Tomi Lahren tells Fox News: “Everyone wins” when Trump and Putin have positive chemistry (Video)

Tomi Lahren reacts to Trump's meeting with Putin at the G20.

Conservative analyst Tomi Lahren went on Fox News’ ‘Justice with Judge Jeanine’ to discuss Donald Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin at the G20 in Hamburg.

Lahren told Judge Jeanine…

“They [mainstream media] seem to want us to start aggression with Russia, because John Podesta and Debbie Wasserman Schultz couldn’t protect their emails, so they seem to want to go to war over that.”

When asked by Judge Jeanine what Lahren thought about Trump and Putin having “positive chemistry”…

“I think that is fantastic, anytime we can have our leader connect with a foreign leader, and have a productive conversation. Everyone wins in that situation.”

