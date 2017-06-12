Trump calls Comey a ‘coward’. Legal team begins to push back on Russia probe fake news (Video)

Corey Lewandowski blasted James Comey as not being "man enough".

US President Donald Trump tweeted his thoughts on James Comey days after his testimony, accusing the former FBI director of cowardice by leaking accounts of his meetings with the president.

Trump tweeted…

“I believe the James Comey leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible. Totally illegal? Very ‘cowardly!’

James Comey admitted that he was a source of leaks during Thursday’s testimony to Congress.

Comey said he had hoped releasing the information to media would prompt the appointment of a special counsel to handle Hillary Clinton’s fake news Russia probe. Comey’s devious plan ultimately proved successful.

Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski blasted James Comey as not “man enough” for having leaked the memo to his friend rather than doing it himself.

Lewandowski told NBC’s morning show “Today”…

“He gave his notes to a Columbia law professor because he wasn’t man enough to give the notes directly to the media when he wanted them out to the media.”

Trump claimed a “total and complete vindication” following the ex-FBI chief’s testimony.

Trump Lawyer Jay Sekulow blasted Comey ABC’s “This Week”.

