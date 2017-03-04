Time for Trump to purge the US government of Obama loyalists looking to sabotage his administration

Intelligence leaks, mainstream media witch hunts, Democrat party calls for impeachment…the swamp is alive and well, and it is headed by none other than former POTUS Barack Obama and his loyal following of neo-liberal insiders who are doing everything in their power to remove Trump.

President Trump must act fast to rid the US government of anything Obama, before the former POTUS succeeds in his plan to subvert the current White House Administration.

Zerohedge reports…

And while the source of the leaks may be easy to deduce, the appropriate response is not so easy to implement. That said, there is a growing chorus of advisers to the President who are urging him to purge the government of former Obama political appointees and quickly install more people who are loyal to him. The swamp seems to be much deeper than anyone could have predicted.

Politico reports that Newt Gingrich calling for such a purge…

“His playbook should be to get rid of the Obama appointees immediately,” said Newt Gingrich, a top surrogate. “There are an amazing number of decisions that are being made by appointees that are totally opposed to Trump and everything he stands for. Who do you think those people are responding to?” Gingrich added: “Ninety-five percent of the bureaucrats are against him.”

Gingrinch had this to say about Chuck “fake tears” Schumer, and his plans for Trump…

“I didn’t get it early on. This is not about slowing down the Cabinet. This is about keeping working control of the government for Obama. It’s actually very shrewd on Schumer’s part.” ***** Gingrich said he blamed Sen. Chuck Schumer for slow-walking the nominees, though Schumer’s office notes that many of the picks were not properly vetted: At least three have already dropped out. The Office of Government Ethics remains overwhelmed with applications now, “but they are beginning to catch up,” one person involved in the nominations said. At many agencies, no top positions are filled, which means the layers of political appointees that report to them haven’t been picked, either.

Roger Stone said the Trump administration should have cut ties with Obama’s staff “a long time ago, a long, long time ago.”

“If you employ people who aren’t loyal to you, you can’t be surprised when they leak,” said Roger Stone, another longtime adviser. A third person close to Trump said: “He should have gotten these people who are out to get him out a long time ago, a long, long time ago. I think they know that now.” “You hire a bunch of people in the West Wing who are hacks and aren’t loyal to you, and you’ll have a bunch of leaks,” Stone said. “There aren’t that many Trump loyalists in the White House.”

Zerohedge notes that “Trump’s problems go much deeper than just the remaining Obama appointees as government agencies around Washington D.C. are staffed with 1,000s of career civil servants, many of whom loath President Trump’s administration and its agenda.”