Tillerson calls Lavrov, delivers condolences on death of Amb. Churkin

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to express condolences on the death of Amb. Churkin and go over some issues on the US-Russia agenda.

Contacts between the US Secretary of State and Russia’s Foreign Minister are growing more frequent, which is a positive sign amid the pressure and attempts by the Deep State to derail any sort of US-Russia dialogue.

According to a press statement released on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website, Rex Tillerson spoke with Sergey Lavrov by phone.

“On behalf of the US leadership, the Secretary expressed his deep condolences on the unexpected death of Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Amb. Vitaly Churkin, who was well known to many Americans,” the statement reads. “An exchange of opinions on relevant international issues and issues concerning the bilateral agenda also took place,” the statement concludes.