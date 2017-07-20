This video shows how China outpaces the US on GREEN ENERGY

China is quietly leading a green energy revolution and may soon be almost entirely reliant on clean energy as coal is phased out.

China is fast becoming the world leader in green energy production and in the innovation of technologies to more effectively harness green energy.

One of the keys to understanding China’s green revolution lies in China’s ability to quickly produce large quantities of modern green technologies, thus making these technologies cheaper, more abundant and more efficient to install than those in other countries.

National Geographic reports,

“Chinese manufacturing has changed the economics of renewable power around the world, making solar generation cost-competitive with electricity from fossil fuels like natural gas and even coal. It has brought change closer to home too, as China rolls out the world’s biggest investment in clean energy—motivated in part by a desire to ease the atrocious air pollution that kills an estimated 1.1 million of its people every year. ‘The installation rates are absolutely mind-blowing,’ says Lauri Myllyvirta, an energy and air pollution expert at Greenpeace in Beijing. China added 35 gigawatts of new solar generation in 2016 alone. ‘That’s almost equal to Germany’s total capacity, just in one year,’ Myllyvirta says.