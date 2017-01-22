This social experiment shows how uneducated and ignorant the Women’s March D.C. protestors are

Are you asking yourself the question, “Do these people marching against Trump’s presidency even know what they are protesting?”
Here is your answer in the video below (Hint: the Women’s March DC protestors are completely clueless).
Behold, the smart and educated Hillary Clinton voters…
Spoiler alert to all the empty heads marching against a “Trump tyranny”…Juanita Broaddrick and Paula Jones were the victims of sexual predator Bill Clinton, not Donald Trump.
Is it any wonder that the “Russian hacker lie” gets traction amongst such a mass of useful idiots.