This reporter, who actually was in Syria, exposes media lies about everything (Video)

Those very familiar with the conflict in Syria have most likely been following Eva Bartlett, a journalist who is covering the conflict in Syria by reporting from Syria…unlike every western mainstream media outlet, which usually just regurgitates scripts and talking points provided by the CIA.

Jimmy Dore has Bartlett on his show for the first time in what is an eye opening interview for anyone still a bit confused as to what is really happening in the six plus year conflict. Hint, it’s not a civil war, but an invasion and violent US/Saudi sponsored regime change operation.

Eva Bartlett also has contributes articles to The Duran, you can read her work here.