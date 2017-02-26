This list of fake news media were banned from White House after Trump warning, “We are fighting the fake news”

Trump speaks at CPAC 2017 and goes off on the mainstream media.

President Trump warned everyone that “we’re gonna do something about the media” during his CPAC speech.

Trump followed through on this warning.

“We are fighting the fake news. It’s fake. Phony. Fake. A few days ago I called the fake news the enemy of the people, and they are. They are the enemy of the people.”

The White House barred a number of news outlets (aka fake news outlets) from covering Sean Spicer’s Q&A session on Friday afternoon.

Via Zerohedge…

Spicer decided to hold an off-camera “gaggle” with reporters inside his West Wing office instead of the traditional on-camera briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room according to press reports. The New York Times’ Peter Baker said he “can’t remember any press secretary from Clinton, Bush or Obama canceling briefing and handpicking small group for gaggle.” A White House spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Media not permitted to cover the gaggle included these fake news outlets…

CNN, The NYT, The Hill, Politico, BuzzFeed, the Daily Mail, BBC, the Los Angeles Times and the New York Daily News.

Non mainstream outlets allowed into Spicer’s office including…

Breitbart, the Washington Times and One America News Network.

The major news organizations that were let in to cover the gaggle included…

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, Reuters and Bloomberg, however AP and Time have boycotted the event.

The White House Correspondents’ Association sharply criticized the decision.