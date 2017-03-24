This is why Obama White House is in trouble, it failed to “mask” American names (Video)

Devin Nunes: Surveillance reports I've seen are "concerning".

House intelligence committee chairman Devin Nunes went on Fox News show ‘Hannity’ to provide insight on the bombshell revelation that Trump was indeed spied on by the Obama deep state.

Why were names unmasked, and then allowed to spread throughout all intelligence agencies?

Devin Nunes notes…

“Who requested that unmasking? Why…what was the purpose of that unmasking? Because it should be pretty rare that American names should be unmasked.”

Devin Nunes also told Sean Hannity…

“I would be concerned if I was the President.”

