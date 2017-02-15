This is why Sean Spicer’s ‘hand over Crimea to Ukraine’ was a weak and wimpy move by President Trump

President Trump has shown to the world that he is weak and easily pressured.

Yesterday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that US President Trump expects Russia to de-escalate the situation in eastern Ukraine and return Crimea to Ukraine.

The Duran reported…

He [Sean Spicer] told the baying mob of mainstream media ‘journalists’ that the US President expects Russia to ‘return’ Crimea to Ukraine. This comes after Trump’s Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley said the same. First of all, the only return involving Crimea happened in 2014 when the ultra-majority of the population (over 90%) voted in favour of returning to Russia. Throughout modern history, Crimea has been a part of Russia and prior to that was part of the Ottoman Crimean Khanate. The state of Ukraine didn’t exist at the time. From 1991 to 2014 the Crimean people made many attempts to gain autonomy and the desire of the Crimean people to return to Russia was very widely known. The events of early 2014 were not an overnight occurrence, they were decades in the making. But when successive corrupt, nationalistic, disorganised, anti-Russian, anti-Crimean and incompetent governments were replaced by a fascist regime (which still incorporates all of the aforementioned elements), things went too far and the people of Crimea took to the streets and voted to return to their historical home. What’s more, soon there may not be a Ukraine for Crimea to go to, in any case.

Russia does not intend on handing back Crimea to the fascist Ukraine government that was put in place to run the country after the US and EU overthrew a democratically elected government.

The current “walk back” on Russia and Crimea, that the Trump administration is now executing, will most certainly weaken Trump’s presidency going forward on any and all issues.

Once neocons, and their liberal left partners in crime, smell fear, they attack harder.

We had Trump, and much of his staff, pegged as red pill men with of backbone. By changing his stance on Ukraine to the default Obama position, Trump and his administration immediately became Obama foreign policy 2.0…and Obama was the poster child for gutless leaders around the world.

One rule true manhood teaches you when dealing with SJWs, liberal loons, and crazy neocons, is to always hold your frame and never back down from your beliefs if they are rooted in truth, logic and justice.

Trump’s previous stance on Crimea was correct and it was just. The people voted to leave the illegal government that was put into power by western invaders, in much the same way the US fought to gain independence from the crown in 1776.

Trump has now shown to the world that he is weak and easily pressured. The neocons and liberal left SJW degenerates, will now expose that weakness until there is nothing left of the man that once wanted to “Make America Great Again.”