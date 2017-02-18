This is US VP Mike Pence reassuring NATO, while hinting at US-Russian dialogue [Video]

US VP Mike Pence assured European allies that the U.S. "strongly supports" NATO.

Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the Munich Security Conference, and laid out a very familiar US foreign policy road map that talked about ‘exceptional’ western values, democracy, and of course holding “Russia accountable” for a Minsk agreement that it is not even a signatory to.

But, while Pence sought to calm a wimpy and corrupt group of European leaders, who rely on American blood money to keep their lavish lifestyles in tact, Pence did hint at Russian détente ever so slightly…

“Know this: The United States will continue to hold Russia accountable, even as we search for new common ground which as you know President Trump believes can be found.”

Pence also laid out a quasi-foreign policy agenda after his speech via Twitter…

Our strength, & that of this alliance, is not derived solely from our strength of arms. It’s born of the shared principles that we cherish pic.twitter.com/ADSrSWZA0J — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 18, 2017

As @POTUS has made clear, the US will fight tirelessly to crush these enemies & consign them to the ash-heap of history, where they belong. — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 18, 2017

Under @POTUS, the US will remain committed to ensuring Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon capable of threatening our countries or allies. — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 18, 2017

Know this: The US will continue to hold Russia accountable, even as we search for new common ground, which @POTUS believes can be found. — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 18, 2017

And then this tweet hinting at Europe to reach in their wallets and pay for US backed NATO protection...