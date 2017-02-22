This is the truth about Sweden’s migrant crisis that main stream media does not want you to see [Video]

US President Trump singled out Sweden for its migrant problem during a rally speech.

The liberal left and the Soros funded US main stream media immediately blasted President Trump for his racism and ignorance.

Next day…Sweden falls victim to migrant riots and violence, as Zerohedge reports…

It would appear the mainstream media (along with several celebrities and Swedish politicians) is going to be apologizing to President Trump once again. Having spent the entire new cycle trying to ignore the immigrant crisis facing Sweden, and pin the ignorant tail on Trump, both Dagbladet and Expressen reports riots breaking out in the highly immigrant concentrated Stockholdm borough of Rinkeby, Sweden with police firing warning shots as 100s of young people throw stones and burn cars. During the evening hundreds of young people gathered in the center of Rinkeby, well known for its high concentration of immigrants and people with immigrant ancestry.

