7 high profile, and highly illegal, leaks that the Deep State has orchestrated against President Trump

The Obama administration, the Hillary Clinton team, the Democrat Party, neocons, and mainstream liberal media are all aligned and working in unison to overthrow President Trump, but no other actor is more powerful and destructive to the US Republic than the intelligence community, and its deep state leakers, whose single goal is to delegitimize Trump’s White House.

So far in 2017, deep state saboteurs have been involved in seven high profile, and highly illegal, leaks…