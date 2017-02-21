This infograph visualizes the world’s most valuable brands, and number one may surprise you

The world's most valuable brands, visualized in this nifty chart.

This infographic comes courtesy of HowMuch.net, which visualizes Brand Finance’s list of the top 500 brands.

Each country’s brand is sized accordingly to the dollar value of that company.

That most valuable brand in the world is Google, which edged out Apple by about $2B (via Zerohedge)…

–[Google] dominates the internet with a 64% market share in search, while generating 41% of all digital advertising revenue globally. As Visual Capitalist’s Jeff Desjardins notes, according to Brand Finance’s most recent 2017 list, Google’s brand value has recently increased to $109.5 billion, which is just enough to supplant Apple’s $107.1 billion brand from the top of the list.

Here are the top 3 US brands…

Google ($109.5B) Apple ($107.1B) Amazon ($106.4B)

Only two non-U.S. brands cracked the top 10…South Korea’s Samsung ($66.2B) and Chinese bank ICBC ($47.8B).