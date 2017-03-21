This political commentator is certain that US Democrats have gone clinically insane over Trump and Russia [Video]

Here is something you do not see everyday from a mainstream media network…a logical and grounded take on US-Russian relations.

Conservative author and commentator Mark Steyn makes sense, in what is otherwise a hysterical Washington DC establishment, reeling from a Trump election victory, and ready to do anything to delegitimize the current US President…even if it means conflict with Russia.

Steyn believes that Democrats have indeed lost their minds, wanting to believe that someone ‘stole’ the US election from Hillary Clinton.