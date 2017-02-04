Latest, Our Picks

13 amazing tweets from President Trump that shocked the liberal left establishment

Alex Christoforou
These Trump tweets will turn a snowflakes' world upside down.

Who needs CNN, MSNBC and the NYT, when you have twitter.

1. Having the guts to expose John McCain and Lindsey Graham as useless war mongers…

 

2. No BS. Trump will “build the wall”

 

3. Trump forever branding Chuck Schumer as “Fake Tears” Chuck Schumer…

 

4. Addressing the Buzzfeed fake news story claiming that Russia has “compromising” information on President-elect Trump.

 

5. And then calling out Buzzfeed for the “fake news” site that it proudly represents...

 

6. Trump’s tweets about Iran, showing a clear disappointment with Obama’s Iran policy.

 

7. This tweet sent shivers down the spin of the United Nations…

 

8. The tweet that tore up Bill Clinton’s NAFTA agreement. MAGA…

 

9. Trump will hear out all views, without imposing a censorship regime, but ultimately his decisions will be his own. Accountability…

 

10. CNN is “fake news”. Buzzfeed is “fake news”…

 

11. Trump demolishes former CIA Director Brennan

 

12. Trump demolishes actress and, “Hillary flunky”, Meryl Streep…

 

13. Much to the dismay of the liberal left and neocon right, Trump is actually smart enough to know that it is better to be friends with Russia…

Alex Christoforou
Writer and director forThe Duran - Living the dream in Moscow.

