13 amazing tweets from President Trump that shocked the liberal left establishment

Who needs CNN, MSNBC and the NYT, when you have twitter.

1. Having the guts to expose John McCain and Lindsey Graham as useless war mongers…

The joint statement of former presidential candidates John McCain & Lindsey Graham is wrong – they are sadly weak on immigration. The two… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

…Senators should focus their energies on ISIS, illegal immigration and border security instead of always looking to start World War III. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

2. No BS. Trump will “build the wall”…

Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

3. Trump forever branding Chuck Schumer as “Fake Tears” Chuck Schumer…

Nancy Pelosi and Fake Tears Chuck Schumer held a rally at the steps of The Supreme Court and mic did not work (a mess)-just like Dem party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2017

4. Addressing the Buzzfeed fake news story claiming that Russia has “compromising” information on President-elect Trump.

Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA – NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

5. And then calling out Buzzfeed for the “fake news” site that it proudly represents...

I win an election easily, a great “movement” is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

6. Trump’s tweets about Iran, showing a clear disappointment with Obama’s Iran policy.

Iran is playing with fire – they don’t appreciate how “kind” President Obama was to them. Not me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

7. This tweet sent shivers down the spin of the United Nations…

The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016

8. The tweet that tore up Bill Clinton’s NAFTA agreement. MAGA…

I will renegotiate NAFTA. If I can’t make a great deal, we’re going to tear it up. We’re going to get this economy running again. #Debate — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2016

9. Trump will hear out all views, without imposing a censorship regime, but ultimately his decisions will be his own. Accountability…

All of my Cabinet nominee are looking good and doing a great job. I want them to be themselves and express their own thoughts, not mine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017

10. CNN is “fake news”. Buzzfeed is “fake news”…

FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

11. Trump demolishes former CIA Director Brennan…

.@FoxNews “Outgoing CIA Chief, John Brennan, blasts Pres-Elect Trump on Russia threat. Does not fully understand.” Oh really, couldn’t do… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2017

much worse – just look at Syria (red line), Crimea, Ukraine and the build-up of Russian nukes. Not good! Was this the leaker of Fake News? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2017

12. Trump demolishes actress and, “Hillary flunky”, Meryl Streep…

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

“groveling” when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

13. Much to the dismay of the liberal left and neocon right, Trump is actually smart enough to know that it is better to be friends with Russia…

Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only “stupid” people, or fools, would think that it is bad! We….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017

have enough problems around the world without yet another one. When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017