Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi have been hanging out with a lot of important Russian people.

They east hot dogs and doughnuts together.

They laugh and smile.

They sit at the same table…God knows what they are discussing.

It is time to investigate Chuck “fake tears” Schumer and Nancy Pelosi for their ties to the Kremlin.

Chuck “fake tears” Schumer with Russian President Vladimir Putin…

Nancy Pelosi with Dmitry Medvedev and Russian Ambassador Kislyak…