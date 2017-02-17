These are the top 8 moments from yesterday’s kick ass Trump press conference

The greatest Presidential press conference you will ever see.

It was an extraordinary 75 minutes. A press conference that will go down in history.

Why was it so great? Trump and the media just had it out for over an hour.

It was real, it was human, it was non-scripted. It was a refreshing break from Obama’s ass kissing, teleprompter discussions with the media.

It was honest, real, and completely engaging.

An extraordinary 75 minutes pic.twitter.com/9BaYyrphEU — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) February 16, 2017

Matt Drudge summed it up perfectly in this tweet. This was America’s president taking on the corporate media. Game on!

Corporate media do not represent the people, they represent their shareholders… — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) February 16, 2017

Make no mistake about it. The people are with President Trump.

From a buddy of mine out west. pic.twitter.com/Ru53cFkloh — Matt K. Lewis (@mattklewis) February 16, 2017

Here are the top 8 moments of yesterday’s epic President Trump Press Conference…

1. Approval rating 55%. Stock market up. Jobs Jobs Jobs.

2. “A mess, at home and abroad.” Economy has problems and Obama is to blame. Trump will fix everything.

3.”The tone of media coverage is full of such hatred.” CNN went from “fake news” to “very fake news.”

Trump: I’m changing CNN from “fake news” to “very fake news.” pic.twitter.com/5ZRoDXdUNz — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 16, 2017

4. “The leaks are real, the news is fake.”

Trump: The leaks are real, the news is fake https://t.co/7zmrPIm8iy pic.twitter.com/CtxTQKShgC — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 16, 2017

5. Called out on ‘alternative fact’ about electoral college votes. Trump makes journalist admit: “You are the President”.

Omg, reporter called Trump out on his lies. Oh. My. God. This guy is never getting called on again! pic.twitter.com/GEEfIo9V73 — John Aravosis (@aravosis) February 16, 2017

6. A good relationship with Russia is a good thing. “Nuclear holocaust would be like no other.”

Trump, in discussing relations with Russia: “Nuclear holocaust would be like no other” https://t.co/34yDpCjVkZ pic.twitter.com/0hUMdPg9xL — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) February 16, 2017

7. Hillary’s stupid reset button that made US look like a bunch of “jerks”.

Trump: Hillary Clinton and the “stupid plastic button” pic.twitter.com/TMq4XpDLgA — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 16, 2017

And explaining Hillary’s uranium deal with Russia…

Here is Donald Trump talking about the uranium. pic.twitter.com/crp7WzEbVp — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 16, 2017

8. Shooting that Russian ship. False reporting makes it harder to make a deal with Russia.