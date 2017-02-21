5 facts that prove Lavrov is correct when he says Ukraine is ‘dancing to pipe of neo-Nazis’

Ukraine’s decision to block the adoption by the UN Security Council of a statement dedicated to the late Russian Ambassador Vitaly Churkin was a disgraceful act.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described Ukraine’s actions…

“I know how the UN works. I believe that [Ukraine’s] permantent representative would not do this on his own. This means that he was ordered to do it.” “This is an example of their attitude to Russians and anyone who refuses to dance to pipe of neo-Nazis.”

Lavrov knows what’s up. Ukraine is a failed state, ruled by corrupt oligarchs, neocons like John McCain, and US funded neo-nazis…which makes the liberal left’s support for Ukraine all the more absurd.

Here are five facts that western main stream media outlets try to hide from their readers concerning Ukraine and its affinity for neo-nazi ideology.

1. Oleh Tyahnybok, the leader of the right wing nationalist party Svoboda and John McCain pal.

Even liberal left, Jeff Bezos owned Business Insider, that championed the US coup in Ukraine, could not avoid calling out McCain for his bromance with Tyahnybok…

McCain was repeatedly photographed with Oleh Tyahnybok, the leader of the right wing nationalist party Svoboda. When it [Svoboda Party] was founded in 1995, the party called itself the Social-National Party of Ukraine (SNPU), and it had a swastika-like logo. While it eventually split from its more right wing members, the party remained focused on celebrating Ukrainian ethnic identity in opposition to Russia and Communism.

2. Ukraine nationalists march every year in Kiev to honor Stepan Bandera, a man who fought alongside Hitler and who many in Ukraine consider a hero.

3. Ukraine’s pride and joy fighting force is the Azov Battalion. A group that uses Nazi symbols.

4. Dmytro Yarosh, the former leader of the far-right Right Sector was instrumental in helping Victoria Nuland overthrow the Ukraine government.

Yarosh was the leader of the Brown Shirt Neo-Nazi paramilitary during the EuroMaidan “protest” movement. He has called for disbanding the Party of the regions and the Communist Party. The Neo Nazi party also controls the judicial process with the appointment of Oleh Makhnitsky of the Svoboda party to the position of prosecutor-general of Ukraine. What kind of justice will prevail with a reknown Neo-Nazi in charge of the Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine?

5. The Guardian tried cover its tracks, when an article it posted on the “brave” Ukraine women soldiers was riddled with nazi symbols and ideology.

The Keiser Report’s Stacy Herbert called the Guardian out on their nazi supporting misstep. Embarrassing yes, but what was even worse was the Guardian trying to delete the evidence.

Of course, according to Western main stream media, there are no nazi’s in Ukraine…yeah right!

The Guardian wants you to admire this woman. The Guardian, however, does not want you to know what 1488 means. pic.twitter.com/cVnXqEKE4E — Stacy Herbert (@stacyherbert) March 5, 2015

Great spot by @stacyherbert – @guardian can you please explain why you are promoting Nazi militias in your paper? https://t.co/8JS8QY5SDQ — Scriptonite (@Scriptonite) March 7, 2015

“@stacyherbert: The Guardian wants you to admire this woman but however, does not want you to know what 1488 means. pic.twitter.com/xUWQFj6E69” — 1nvisibleman (@opticaldensity) March 7, 2015

@FearDept @guardian @stacyherbert Yikes. Glowing profiles of nazis is NOT a good look Guardian. — Adam Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) March 6, 2015

@adamjohnsonNYC @guardian @stacyherbert The woman was a fan of one of the most notorious units of the SS. http://t.co/0ydHjRVzCB — U.S. Dept. of Fear (@FearDept) March 6, 2015

@homo_viator @stacyherbert Guardian has become nothing more than a propaganda rag for NATO — michael (@turnermx) March 6, 2015

@SamuUI @stacyherbert @maxkeiser If the Guardian Editors did not know what 1488 meant, they are incompetent & naïve. — Alan (@AFK_10) March 5, 2015

The Guardian then moved to delete comments that pointed out their affinity for Nazi promotion and even began to change captions under the photos that highlighted the “1488” reference on the van.

Stacy Herbert and her twitter followers were not gonna let the Guardian off that easy…

Guardian deleting polite comments pointing out nazis in their article http://t.co/gEfJrhGgMW pic.twitter.com/qoa2eVmhRW — Stacy Herbert (@stacyherbert) March 5, 2015