These 3 A-List stars may be punished by Hollywood execs for speaking a little positivity about Trump’s Presidency

Will these three A-List actors be exiled from Hollywood following their semi-positive comments on Trump's Presidency?

These Hollywood A-List actors did not come out in complete support of President Trump, but they have, in their own unique way, expressed a belief that America must move past the election, and support the new President.

It’s a logical and measured opinion, that rarely comes out of the extreme liberal left hollywood power structure…and may result in the below three celebrities being banned from future productions.

1. Morgan Freeman

Freeman said that while he hopes President Trump turns out to be a good commander in chief and is a “guy who will not lose”, he also said it feels like the nation is “jumping off a cliff.”

According to The Daily Mail, Freeman told AARP The Magazine…

“As for politics today, I supported Hillary in the election, and now it feels like we are jumping off a cliff.” “We just have to find out how we land. I’m not scared, though.” “I’m holding out hope that Donald Trump has to be a good president. He can’t not be. What I see is a guy who will not lose.”

2. Matthew McConaughey

McConaughey recently suggesting that Hollywood needs to “embrace” the Trump presidency.

In an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr, McConaughey was asked if it was time “the cultural elite of America should give [Trump] a break?”

McConaughey replied…

“Well, they don’t have a choice now. He’s our president. And it’s very dynamic and as divisive of an inauguration and time we’ve ever had. At the same time, it’s time for us to embrace and shake hands with this fact and be constructive with him over the next four years.” “Even those who most strongly disagree with his principles, or what he’s said and done. Which is another thing: we’ll see what he does compared to what he had said. No matter how much you disagreed along the way, it’s time to think about how constructive you can be, because he’s our president for the next four years – at least.”

3. Nicole Kidman

Since her Trump comments, Kidman decided to walk back her statement a bit, insisting she was simply expressing her support for democracy and the American constitution. Kidman told Access Hollywood…

“I was trying to stress that I believe in democracy, and the American constitution. It’s that simple.”

When asked about whether she thought people had misconstrued her remarks, Kidman replied…

“I’m just, I’m out of it now. That’s what I said. It’s that simple.”

What is Nicole Kidman walking back from?

Kidman says she is generally reluctant to speak about politics in the public domain, but she came under fire after she spoke about the election of Donald Trump on the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire Show.

“I just say, [Trump‘s] now elected, and we as a country need to support whoever’s the president because that’s what the country’s based on.” “I’m always reticent to start commenting politically. I’ve never done it in terms of America or Australia. I’m issue-based.”

Referring to President Trump, Kidman noted…

“Whatever, however that happened, he’s there and let’s go.”

What do you think?