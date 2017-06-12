Theresa May: neither the style nor the policies Britain wants

It seemed strange and somewhat vulgar that the only contribution David Cameron made during the June 2017 British general election was a photograph posted on Instagram of his and his wife’s feet while on holiday in Portugal.

On second thought, it is not at all strange that he has been eerily quiet throughout this saga. Apart from funding and arming jihadis in Syria and bleating ‘Assad Must go’ David Cameron has little in common with his successor Theresa May. While Cameron is an out-of-touch semi-aristocrat, May is bland and disdainful of humanity as a whole. Her Draconian policies of increasing bureaucracy, wanting to censor the internet, denying the Scots the right to a referendum are testament to the fact she doesn’t even like her own people much less foreigners. Not even members of her own party can relate to her. While Cameron & the upper-class hooligan Bullington set delight in antics involving pigs, booze, drugs and vandalism, Theresa May’s dirtiest little secret is, by her own admission running through fields of wheat. Yet, she is far more dangerous.

She is insincere, uncool and unimaginative. Whatever she may be repressing, is unlikely to be of a salacious nature.

There is also her weak stance on Brexit, implying she is not interested in remaining in the single market. Whilst Boris Johnson can flip flop between being a remainder and a Brexiteer and somehow make it comical, she cannot. Her lack of a tangible Brexit plan, and arrogant manner with which she has been addressing member states of the EU, is insulting as well as counter-productive. By contrast, Jeremy Corbyn does have a plan, and perhaps more crucially, he is certain to part with the European Union respectfully and peacefully, ensuring therefore a reasonable deal, perhaps on the Swiss model.

Most people with businesses to run, do not want to leave the single market, which may explain why traditionally safe Tory seats lost to Labour, the most notable example being the Kensington seat where Labour had never previously won and probably never will again. Why they voted labour and not Lib Dem, is a mystery. Though it is clear that many who voted labour were previously non-voters who have been suffering from more Greek style budget cuts and those at risk of losing their long-owned council homes to large corporations. I suspect many others were relatively young professionals who could neither personally relate to May and her punitive policies, or were apprehensive about the possibility of leaving the single market. Most likely both.

Ultimately, her personality or lack thereof is what cost her this election. Nobody wants a boring and arrogant old maid representing one’s country on the international field.