Why Theresa May FAILED in snap election

An establishment flunky who never met a globalist cause she didn't like has just failed by her own standards.

Some people are born to govern, others born to fail and others like Theresa May are born to bully their way into confusing people enough to think that they have some divine right to rule in spite of having, no expertise, no experience in world affairs, no charisma, no originality and no real policies. Such people usually ended up failing in the long term. This is what happened to Theresa May.

Beyond having no real policies of her own, Theresa May held tightly to the status quo as if it was an inner-tube floating next to the Titanic.

No globalist, hawkish, pro-NATO, anti-Russian, anti-Syrian cause was too big for her to boringly embrace. Her only novel solution to the terrorist crisis was to censor free speech online. Voters didn’t buy it.

The clear winner was a man that the mainstream media called un-electable, a ‘friend of terrorists’, a has-been and a lunatic. Jeremy Corbyn is none of those things and millions of voters throughout Britain came to realise that.

Corbyn was the candidate who correctly said that poor foreign policy decisions can cause terrorist atrocities in Britain, Corbyn was the candidate who said that Saudi Arabia should not be sold arms by the west, Corbyn was the one who said that the west is to blame for the Ukraine disaster, Corbyn is the one who does not hate Russia and does not blame Russia for all of the world’s woes and unlike May, Corbyn does not think the Balfour Declaration, the single document that has caused one of the biggest political and humanitarian crises in modern history, is something British people should be proud of.

But none of these issues which Corbyn got so correct put him in a position to attempt to become Prime Minister. Crucially though, they almost certainly did not lose him any votes.

It was Corbyn’s anti-corporatist policies on the domestic front to save Britain’s cherished National Health Service from being sold to foreign companies, a pledge to fund education better, put more real police on the streets, guarantee higher wages for workers, protect jobs and cherish sport and culture that helped bring him into front line politics. This positive message largely won the battle of ideas against May’s tired support of past leaders’ neo-con/neo-lib policies.

Then there was the Brexit elephant in the room. This may well have also helped Corbyn. Corbyn wants a humane Brexit achieved through respectful negotiation with the European Union. He left the door wide open for retained membership of the European Single Market, something which could pave the way for a Norwegian or Swiss style relationship with the EU for Britain in years to come.

May by contrast has offered no real policies except to say that she’s willing to settle for “no deal” if the EU doesn’t bend to her demands. Whether condescending to President al-Assad or President Putin, May was emblematic of the typically snide, rude, self-important imperial minded western leader. But with the EU she met her match. The EU is just as western, just as neo-liberal and just as Russophobic as the UK establishment only it is bigger and w hat’s more it was a long time partner of the UK. The EU wouldn’t take her attitude sitting down and Corbyn promised respect and grace. This led many people on both sides of the Brexit divide to vote Corbyn as he had a plan to make Brexit moderate, humane but certain nevertheless. May simply had none of this.

In terms of personalities, the gap was simply massive. Corbyn was a front line politics outsider, the proverbial nice guy, the polite guy, the unrelenting guy and one who clearly believed every word he said, after all he’d been saying similar things all his long political life in Parliament but outside of front line politics.

May, by contrast, was the archetypal “nasty woman”. She was cold as ice, robotic as an ATM and with all the rhetorical ability of a grasshopper. Her refusal to debate Jeremy Corbyn said it all, she knew that her scripted, tight-lipped condescending rhetoric could never outshine a man speaking from the heart.

While May’s party still won more seats than any other, it will be difficult for her party to form a government and almost impossible for her to remain Prime Minister due to the particular nature of the UK electoral systems.

At this point, Jeremy Corbyn could become Prime Minister but Theresa May could still hold on.

It’s a question of party political arithmetic at this point.

The increasingly likely scenario is that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn could form a kind of left of centre coalition or alliance with the Scottish Nationalist Party, Welsh Nationalist Party, Liberal Democrats, Greens and independents who are all more similar to Labour on many key issues than they are with Theresa May’s Conservatives.

Alternatively, May could remain in power if she was able to form an alliance with the right-wing Democratic Unionist Party, a Protestant party in Northern Ireland. However, even if she managed to secure a razor thin coalition majority by doing this, calls for May’s resignation are growing louder from all parties including her own.

One way or another Theresa May, the candidate that no one really liked has lost a gamble she didn’t have to take. There was no legal necessity to hold an election in the UK until the year 2020. She thought she would have a massive win, instead she ended what little credibility she had and probably ended her career also.