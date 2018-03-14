Theresa May expels 23 Russian diplomats, as Deep State, false flag poisoning serves its purpose

The Kremlin has issued a statement on the absurd claims from the puppet UK PM Theresa May, and the poisoning of Russian ex-double agent Sergei Skripal.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday…

“Moscow’s position [on the Skripal case] is well known… Moscow had nothing to do with the incident that took place in the UK.”

Russia said it would not respond to the ultimatum set by UK Prime Minister, who demanded an explanation for the “poisoning” of the 66-year-old Skripal and his daughter.

A feckless May moved forward to expel 23 Russian diplomats, and suspend all high-level contact with the country.

“This will be the single biggest expulsion for over 30 years and it will reflect the fact that this is not the first time the Russian state has acted against our country.”

May said that Russia’s response “has shown complete disdain” and the country has offered no explanation for the Russian-made novichok nerve agent used in the attack.

May said that the matter has been treated with “sarcasm, contempt and defiance”, while she refused to share any evidence with Russia in accordance with international law.

May continued to make a fool of herself, trying to talk tough amid a complete lack of evidence surrounding the poisoning…

“Either this was a direct act by the Russian state against our country, or conceivably the Russian government could have lost control of a military grade nerve agent.” “In the aftermath of this appalling act against our country, this relationship cannot be the same.”

Zerohedge summarizes May’s pathetic tirade…

The move was among a set of measures announced in retaliation for what Mrs May called the “highly likely” involvement of the Russian state in the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter on British soil. Other highlights from the retaliation include the suspension of some Russian assets, a quasi boycott for the world cup, where no UK officials will be present, a suspension of all high-level contact with Russia, as well as sanctions for human-rights violations. MAY: U.K. TO EXPEL 23 RUSSIAN DIPLOMATS IN RESPONSE TO ATTACK

MAY: EXPELLED RUSSIAN DIPLOMATS ARE INTELLIGENCE OFFICERS

MAY: EXAMINING NEED FOR NEW COUNTER-ESPIONAGE POWERS

MAY: WILL LOOK INTO SANCTIONS FOR HUMAN-RIGHTS VIOLATIONS

MAY: WILL FREEZE RUSSIAN ASSETS WHERE POSSIBLE

MAY: WILL USE EXISTING POWERS TO MONITOR TRAVELERS TO U.K.

MAY: NOT IN OUR INTEREST TO BREAK ALL DIALOGUE WITH RUSSIA

MAY: WILL SUSPEND ALL HIGH-LEVEL CONTACT WITH RUSSIA

MAY: NO ATTENDANCE BY OFFICIALS AT WORLD CUP

MAY: NO MINISTERS, ROYAL FAMILY TO WORLD CUP

MAY: SAYS SOME MEASURES AGAINST RUSSIA IT CANNOT DISCLOSE

MAY: WON’T TOLERATE FLAGRANT BREACH OF RUSSIA’S OBLIGATIONS

MAY: WILL GET OPCW TO VERIFY U.K. ANALYSIS OF NERVE AGENT Furthermore, May said the UK will examine the need for new “counter-espionage” powers and will deploy some measures against Russia which it cannot disclose, although as Bloomberg’s Leonid Bershidsky notes, “a secret response, if one is implied, won’t do May much good. What the public cannot see isn’t happening.”

RT reports that the UK leader said the government will increase checks on Russians coming into the country.

“While our response must be robust it must also remain true to our values,” May said. “Many Russians make valuable contribution to this country and will be welcome. But for those who wish to do us harm the message is clear, you are not welcome.” May also confirmed no ministers or members of the royal family would attend the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The UK government is pushing for a debate at the UN, May added, saying that the government is also trying to ensure the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) can verify the UK claims. Concluding, May asserted that there “are other measures we stand ready to employ should we receive any further Russian provocation.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the incident with Skripal was an “appalling act of violence.” It was “utterly reckless” to use such a nerve agent in a civilian environment.

Corbyn asked whether the government had responded to Russian demands for a sample of the agent allegedly used against Skripal. He went on to ask what information there was about where the nerve agent came from. He continued, asking May whether she agrees with him it that is necessary to maintain a robust dialogue with Russia. Corbyn said the UK and its allies should urge Russia to reveal full details of its chemical weapons program to the OPCW. It is a matter of huge regret that diplomatic capacity has been cut, the Labour leader added. May responded by criticizing Corbyn for his decision not to condemn the Russian state.

The UK PM reiterated that whether RT has its broadcast license revoked is a matter for media regulator Ofcom, not the government. RT reports…

Shortly after May’s statement, the Russian embassy issued its response. It called the expulsion of Russian diplomats “totally unacceptable, unjustified and shortsighted.” In a statement it said: “On 14 of March Russian Ambassador Alexander Yakovenko was summoned to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office where he was informed that 23 diplomats were declared personae non gratae. “We consider this hostile action as totally unacceptable, unjustified and shortsighted. All the responsibility for the deterioration of the Russia-UK relationship lies with the current political leadership of Britain.” Russia has said it will not respond to the prime minister’s demand until it has a sample of the toxin and an internationally accepted procedure is followed in the investigation. The case must go through the proper channels of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), of which both Russia and the UK are members, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said. The OPCW rules allow London to send a formal inquiry to Moscow, with a 10-day window for a reply. Russia has denied any involvement in the attempted murder of Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia in Salisbury. The two were found slumped on a bench in the town center on March 3, allegedly poisoned with a Soviet-engineered nerve agent called Novichok.