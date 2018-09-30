Connect with us

Latest

Video

Theresa May convinces Trump to NOT release FISA docs (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 121.
Alex Christoforou

Published

2 hours ago

on

279 Views

In a rare retreat, US President Trump reversed himself and said he was no longer demanding that documents related to FISA warrants targeting Carter Page and the Russia investigation be declassified and released to the public.

Trump tweeted out that his request to declassify unredacted FISA court documents related to the Russia collusion hoax was being handled by the office of the Inspector General, which would review them before their release.

This was a stunning shift from the announcement made by POTUS calling for the quick release of documents that including FISA warrant surveillance applications for former aide Carter Page and text messages from former FBI officials and employees such as James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, and Lisa Page.

For some curious reason, Trump’s about face seemed to be swayed by “key allies” including Britain…

It appears that the UK begged Trump to keep a lid on the release fearing that the unredacted documents might reveal that the UK was knee deep in US election meddling in favor of the Clinton machine.

Is it any coincidence that the Steele dossier originated in the UK, that Steele himself was a UK spy, and that Joseph Mifsud, Alexander Downer, Stefan Halper, George Papadopoulos and Carter Page were all in the UK right around the time the entire Trump-Russia hoax kicked off.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the UK’s hand in the Russia election meddling, which appears to be more of a case of UK election meddling. Theresa May and her British Deep State desperately want Trump to not expose their hand in what was an “attack on US democracy.”

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
1 Comment

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Jane Karlsson Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Jane Karlsson
Guest
Jane Karlsson

Very, very interesting. I wonder how Trump’s arm was twisted. Perhaps it wasn’t. Perhaps he’s waiting for the right moment to drop a bombshell that will bring down Theresa May’s government.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
September 30, 2018 16:11

Latest

Paul Craig Roberts: Where Does Our Attention Belong: Kavanaugh or Yemen?

The Saudis, with Washington’s GPS support, continue to target school busses, massacring children as an element of the terror assault against Yemen.
Paul Craig Roberts

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 30, 2018

By

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts:

There are reports that the Washington-initiated and militarily- supported Saudi Arabian war against Yemen have a starving Yemeni population eating leaves. https://www.apnews.com/5a4645766b414fe59b5f00ca3e543bd9

The Saudis, with Washington’s GPS support, continue to target school busses, massacring children as an element of the terror assault against the population, trying to break Yemeni resistance by murdering children on school busses. Washington continues to supply the Saudis with the weapons to target school buses and the diplomatic support to protect the criminal Saudi regime from war crimes charges. The European cowards turn their heads. Even Russia is silent.

Putin’s “partnership” with the criminal state of Saudi Arabia is more important.

Isn’t this a far greater offense, an offense that most definitely does not lack evidence, than the accusation that Kavanaugh, a nominee to the US Supreme Court attempted to rape a women 30 or 40 years ago, for which there is no evidence, only accusation, an accusation that the female defense atttorney who questioned for the Senate committee the woman claiming abuse found insufficient for an indictment. https://ijr.com/2018/09/1127079-prosecutor-senators-kavanaugh-vote/?utm_campaign=Conservative%20Daily&utm_source=hs_email&utm_medium=email&utm_content=66291635&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-82CxP-2yx0h29P1Rh97d5GA9G5zgeypMzTy_rsBieAG4wBvGhlxk18p7aPZNrdRp9pvkAoiCd_rw4JmHTJ-JlNljesHA&_hsmi=66291635

Of course, this report could be fake news. As in America fake news has taken over from truthful news, we have no way of knowing. All we can conclude is that America has again made a world-wide fool of herself. Thanks to the Identity Politics of the Clinton-corrupt Democratic Party, in the eyes of the world America has assembled a Supreme Court of serial sexual abusers. Makes one wonder why it is so important to the Russian government that Russia joins the West.

If Kavanaugh attempted to rape someone, why didn’t it come up in his previous judgeship appointment or in his other appointments? Is the reason that these appointtments were not relevant to Roe vs. Wade? Is all the MeToo and Democratic Party hysteria over fear that Kavanaugh will help a conservative court overturn Roe vs. Wade and force women into more responsible sex?

I have never understood why women have considered the termination of life to be a Woman’s Issue as if it is some kind of moral cause. However, I am certain that Roe vs. Wade will not be overturned. After all these years, there are squatters’ rights in women’s ability to choose abortion. The right has existed too long for statutory law to override common law.

Perhaps, instead, the opposition to Kavanaugh is that he is a white heterosexual male, thereby making the time too delayed before the Identity Politics Democrats can load up the Supreme Court with MeToo feminists, transgendered whatever they are, lesbians, homosexuals, and white-hating blacks (see: https://www.rt.com/news/439571-conrad-music-video-kill-whites/ ) in order to “bring justice to the white male exploiter.”

It was left to a Russian publication to ask why CNN published a fifth accuser’s accusation after the accuser had withdrawn the accusation.
https://sputniknews.com/us/201809281068438726-CNN-Fifth-Kavanaugh-Accuser-Story-Recanted/

The real question before the American people is why are they, the media, the government, MeToo feminists, the Identity Politics Democrats and liberal-progressive-left, and conservatives stone silent while Washington enables Saudia Arabia to murder the Yemeni people to the point that Yemenis have to eat leaves in a desperate attempt to survive.

Clearly, the American idiots have no idea whatsoever what a moral issue is.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Angela Merkel suffers stinging defeat in CDU vote (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 122.
Alex Christoforou

Published

30 mins ago

on

September 30, 2018

By

Volker Kauder, a close ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel for the last 13 years, has been sent packing as head of her party’s parliamentary group in an inner-party ballot.

Guenther Oettinger, who’s also one of the leading figures in the Christian Democratic Union, noted that Merkel is losing her power within the CDU party. “This is normal, she’s a lame duck,” he said in an interview.

The prominent CDU politician commented on the recent shift of power within the party, as former long-time head of the union parliamentary group, Volker Kauder, whom Merkel was “outspoken in favor of,” lost his position to Ralph Brinkhaus.

Oettinger pointed out that this “weakened the chancellor,” but noted that this was not the end of the Merkel era.

Oettinger went on to predict that Merkel would be re-elected as the CDU chair in December to stay in the leading position for another two years as well as remain the German chancellor till the end of her term.

The president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker also disputed statements that Angela Merkel’s hold on power has weakened.

“He didn’t get an impression that he spoke with a “lame duck,” Junker’s spokesman Margaritis Schinas told the German outlet Welt after his boss met with the chancellor.

Schinas added that Juncker was looking forward to “many years of close cooperation with the Chancellor,” but did not comment on Oettinger’s statement.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the shocking result in German politics that is widely seen as a serious warning to Angela Merkel’s hold on power.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Via DW

In a surprising vote among members of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) parties, her longtime ally Volker Kauder was ousted after 13 years as chair of the Union parliamentary group. His deputy Ralph Brinkhaus received 125 votes to Kauder’s 112 in a secret ballot held on Tuesday afternoon.

It was the first time that Kauder had run against a challenger for the position. Brinkhaus said he was interested in a more active role for the parliamentary group in the coalition government made up of the CDU/CSU and the center-left Social Democratic Party. He also made clear that his candidacy should not be seen as a sign of disloyalty to Merkel.

Nevertheless, many German political observers have described the vote as a minor revolution, adding it is a clear signal that Merkel is losing support within the Union. Other powerful Union leaders, such as Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) and State Party Leader Alexander Dobrindt (CSU), had also urged members to support Kauder.

When Merkel gave a short statement to reporters after the vote, she thanked Kauder for his years of service, congratulated Brinkhaus on his victory and pledged to work with him where she could.

She also acknowledged her disappointment at the result, saying: “That is how democracy works, sometimes there are losses, and there is no way to sugarcoat it.”

Reactions to the vote cam quickly as opposition politicians voiced their views…

Alternative for Germany (AfD) parliamentary group leader Alice Weidel tweeted: “Merkel is on her last legs: Kauder voted out,” adding, “the vote now clearly shows that Merkel is losing her grip on the party.”

Alexander Lambsdorff, vice chair of the business-friendly Free Democratic Party in parliament, tweeted that the vote signaled, “The beginning of the end of the grand coalition. The chancellor’s authority within her own party has been officially destroyed.”

Green Party parliamentary group leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt congratulated Brinkhaus on his election and thanked Volker Kauder for his parliamentary cooperation…

The million dollar question continues…how long will Angela Merkel remain chancellor? Via DW

After 13 years in power, and now serving as the head of her fourth government, many have begun to ask how long Merkel can actually remain in office. After months of not being able to form a government on the heels of an election that saw her conservative party hemorrhage votes to right-wing populists, her grand coalition has come under repeated strain.

Merkel’s unpopular asylum policies and a recent scandal involving the head of Germany’s domestic spy agency have worsened the situation, causing many to question whether she will serve out her full term as chancellor. The loss of Kauder, long seen as her right-hand man, comes as another blow to her leadership.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Lavrov: Vladimir Putin invites Donald Trump to visit Russia

The Russian Foreign Minister noted that President Putin received an invitation from President Trump to visit the United States as well.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 30, 2018

By

TASS reported on September 29th that President Trump has been officially invited to visit Russia. This invitation was revealed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a news conference after his participation in high level debates at the General Assembly of the United Nations.

“President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin has received an invitation from President Trump [to visit the United States]. President Trump has received an invitation to visit Russia as well,” he told a news conference after his participation in the high-level debates at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

“When everyone is ready and when possible dates are suggested, we will be able to decide,” he said.

Earlier, when asked by TASS on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Trump said he was looking forward another meeting with the Russia leader but no date has been appointed so far.

CLICK HERE to Support The Duran >>

This follows up from the historic July 16th meeting the two leaders had in Helsinki, Finland. Despite getting savaged by the American and European press, President Trump insisted that the talks were productive and expressed openness to visiting Russia if President Putin invited him to come. A news article dated July 27th went into that in more detail:

Putin said in South Africa earlier in the day (July 27th, 2018) that he has already talked with Trump about a visit to Russia, although it did not appear that the Russian government has gone through the official protocols involved with following up.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump is open to receiving the official invitation and that Trump “looks forward” to a Putin visit to the United States sometime next year.

Sanders made no mention of Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Earlier, the White House said Trump would postpone his invitation for Putin to visit until next year because it believed Mueller’s “witch hunt” would be over by then.

Sanders’ statement suggested that the administration is now open to a Putin visit irrespective of whether Mueller’s investigation is completed or not.

It hasn’t been clear whether Trump’s earlier announcement, that he wanted to postpone an invitation to Putin, was due to wariness by the Kremlin about agreeing to the trip or some other reason. There’s also no indication about when Mueller’s work might be complete.

Trump and Putin may meet on the sidelines of an international conference at some point, the Russian government had said, but the upshot of Friday’s back-and-forth was that both leaders want another bilateral summit as well at some point.

At this point there is no further information about this other than Mr. Lavrov’s acknowledgement that President Trump also invited President Putin to come to Washington for a visit. What is evident is that the two leaders continue to communicate with one another, albeit somewhat quietly, while the large aggregate of globalist-aligned nations continues to berate and criticize the American president’s statements and policy decisions.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending