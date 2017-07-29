The Washington Post forced to admit Russia “collusion just isn’t there”

CIA backed, Jeff Bezos owned Washington Post today admitted that the Russia election meddling story is a pack of lies.

The WaPo op-ed by Ed Rogers has of course been ignored by the main stream media and the liberal left.

Here is the full op-ed here.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

In a stunning op-ed in The Washington Post titled, “The Quest to Prove Collusion is Crumbling”, the writer actually admits that the whole Russian collusion narrative is ‘the story that never was’. Ed Rogers penned this piece following Jared Kushner’s testimony. Rogers said, instead of igniting the Russian collusion narrative, Jared Kusner’s testimony stifled it, causing the media to “quietly back out of the room unnoticed”.

The Washington Post explains how Kushner squashed the entire Russian election fake news fairytale concocted by Hillary Clinton…

While everyone is fixated on President Trump’s unbecoming and inexplicable assault on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the media has been trying to sneak away from the “Russian collusion” story. That’s right. For all the breathless hype, the on-air furrowed brows and the not-so-veiled hopes that this could be Watergate, Jared Kushner’s statement and testimony before Congress have made Democrats and many in the media come to the realization that the collusion they were counting on just isn’t there. As the date of the Kushner testimony approached, the media thought it was going to advance and refresh the story. But Kushner’s clear, precise and convincing account of what really occurred during the campaign and after the election has left many of President Trump’s loudest enemies trying to quietly back out of the room unnoticed. Cable news airtime and in-print word count dedicated to the nonexistent collusion story appear to be dwindling. Democrats and their allies in the media seem less eager to talk about it, and when they do, they say something to the effect of “but, but, but … Kushner didn’t answer every question … He wasn’t under oath … There are still more witnesses … What about this or that new gadfly?” They are stammering. And it hasn’t taken long for news producers and editors to realize that the story is fading. At last, the story that never was is not happening.

According to The Gateway Pundit, the entire hoax was made up out of thin air and the fake news media has talked about it round the clock in order to keep the story alive.