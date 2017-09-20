Wall Street Journal’s Editorial Board demands to know how the FBI meddled in US election

Why the sudden regurgitation of “Russia hacked our Democracy” fake news seeping out of the swamp and mainstream media?

Why is Morgan Freeman making a fool of himself calling for war with Russia?

The answer is simple. It is all a distraction from the real crime that has been completely exposed over the last few weeks…James Comey, and the FBI’s spying on candidate Donald Trump, at the behest of Obama and candidate Hillary Clinton.

The Wall Street Journal is now demanding answers as to how the FBI meddled in the 2016 elections.

The mainstream media will not be able to hide this story any longer, and the WSJ editorial is the first show to drop.

Via The Wall Street Journal’s Editorial Board,