The U.S. is leaving Germany

Donald Trump has ordered the US military to remove nearly 9,500 troops from Germany in a move likely to raise concerns in Europe about the US commitment to the region.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

TEP
TEP
June 23, 2020

Dear article author – if you haven’t noticed the now well-established pattern of Trump firmly stating something, and the deep state ensuring it doesn’t happen, then you really haven’t been paying attention. TEP.
 

Last edited 6 hours ago by TEP
Ugh...
Ugh...
June 23, 2020

yeah, leaving Germany like leaving Syria.

SteveK9
SteveK9
June 23, 2020

Would be great if true. Removing 9500 troops is not pulling out of Germany.

Anabela Antunes
Anabela Antunes
Reply to  SteveK9
June 23, 2020

I love the germans how to feel to be a colony though……………… they really nazis, so they all play in the same league.

