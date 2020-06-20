“The Trayvon Hoax” — review

This film, written, directed, produced and presented by Joel Gilbert, was released September 16, 2019. It was uploaded to his YouTube channel on April 26, and was discussed in depth on June 17 when a Gilbert interview was livestreamed by Michelle Malkin. It is also available on DVD, and there is an accompanying book. As Trayvon Martin was shot dead on February 26, 2012, the above information may sound a bit dated, but it is relevant for two reasons: the death of black men at the hands of white men is very much in the news at the moment, and one of the major players in the Trayvon Martin affair has reared his ugly head in the George Floyd case.
For those not au fait with the Trayvon Martin killing, there is a Wikipedia page devoted to it and endless hours of footage on YouTube.
Before going any further, let two points be made: Trayvon Martin did not deserve to die, and George Zimmerman is a clown. It was this tragedy that led to the creation of Black Lives Matter, the media narrative being crafted that Zimmerman was a “white Hispanic” – Whitey you see is to blame for everything bad in this world.
If one severe criticism can be made of the film, it is that at nearly two hours it is at least an hour too long. Having said that, Gilbert put in some impressive research thanks to America’s and in particular Florida’s public access to information. The bottom line is that the star “earwitness” Rachel Jeantel was really no such thing. This deception was engineered by the ambulance-chasing attorney Benjamin Crump who was recently described by The New Yorker as “the black Gloria Allred”, which begs the question does he attempt to frame men for rape as well as murder?
It remains to be seen how the trial outcome would have been different without the testimony of Rachel Jeantel if that of the real Diamond Eugene had been substituted or none at all, but clearly an outrageous attempt was made to pervert the course of justice, and someone should be held accountable for that.
The viewer will have to decide how valid is Gilbert’s counter-narrative, but there have to be better ways of dealing with situations like this when they arise. At the end of the day, so-called racism and black criminality are far less serious problems than America’s obsession with guns. In spite of his claims, one has to ask if Zimmerman would have followed a physically more formidable individual around in the dark without a gun in his waistband.
What are you smoking, man? The Gilbert film shows conclusively that the prosecution substituted a different girl pretending to be Trayvon’s girlfriend!!!!! She perjured herself in order to try and convict a man who was being beaten to death by a thug!!!
And black criminality is far less than serious problems than America’s right to have guns?? Tell that to the thousands of people black and white that are murdered every year by black criminals.
How could anyone write this kind of stuff? It is literally insane.
The Gilbert film also showed Rachel Jeantel to be of quite low intelligence. She was clearly easily manipulated. At the time she was mocked so badly that many people felt sorry for her. Crump is the villain of this piece.
America’s murder rate is due largely to guns. We have a problem here with knife crime, but it is mostly youth-related and not just black.
Sounds like “Roe” v. Wade redux.
As for your penultimate sentence; “At the end of the day, so-called racism and black criminality are far less serious problems than America’s obsession with guns.” TELL THAT TO THE SOUTH AFRICANS BOERS.
The only reason the ‘stiff necked people’ haven’t been willing to take us on directly is because of what you characterize as an “obsession” with guns.
America has a unique obsession with guns. Other countries have armed citizenry but they don’t use them a tenth as freely as Americans, including their police.
I’m not American, But I have a place in Florida and I followed this case for years and will only say that zimmerman is guilty of murder and the Floridian “Stand-Your-Ground” law is obscene. I have not watched the film but I won’t. You can create and magnify any viewpoint you like given the right tools…that doesn’t make it right. The USA is a Very, Very, Sick country, and this entire story disgusts me. I am also a caucasian, baby boomer, male, if that makes any difference.
Which part disgusts you? The fact that Zimmerman isn’t white or that you identify as a “caucasian baby boomer male” stricken with oikophobia (aka passover syndrome) with underlying projection pathology?
Benjamin Crump should be the focal point. He’s the one who has been one of the wizards behind the scenes since the Trayvon hoax. He’s now prompting the George Floyd family to bring the U.N. into the mix in order to have “autonomous zones” brought to every major U.S. city, and near each state capital as well, (the U.S. being a signatory to that infernal group’s charter) in order to Balkanize the U.S. It was only a matter of time and opportunity. And lets face it, if the right opportunity doesn’t present itself the controllers “make it so”. BTW, a… Read more »