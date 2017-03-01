The story behind the Presidential address, two minute standing ovation for navy seal [Video]

The most moving moment in Trump’s presidential address to Congress came when he recognized Carryn Owens, the wife of late Navy Seal William “Ryan” Owens, who was killed in Yemen on January 29th.
Trump’s statements were followed by a near two minutes of applause from both Republicans and Democrats.
Trump said…
“We are blessed to be joined tonight by Carryn Owens, the widow of a U.S. Navy Special Operator, Senior Chief William ‘Ryan’ Owens.”
“Ryan died as he lived: a warrior, and a hero, battling against terrorism and securing our nation.”
“I just spoke to Gen. Mattis, who reconfirmed that, and I quote, ‘Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemies.’ Ryan’s legacy is etched into eternity. For as the Bible teaches us, there is no greater act of love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends. Ryan laid down his life for his friends, for his country, and for our freedom. We will never forget him.”
An emotional Carryn Owens was seated next to Ivanka Trump.
The Washington Examiner adds more background to the story…
Carryn Owens, who was sitting next to Ivanka Trump and other guests on the balcony of the House chamber, fought back back tears, exhaled, looked above and mouthed “I love you, baby.” Tears streaming down her face as the applause continued, Carryn Owens eventually stood up, clasped her hands in apparent prayer, raised her head again and mouthed “I love you.”
Owens was killed in Yemen on Jan. 29 in a raid Trump has said was “highly successful.”
When the applause finally quieted, Trump quipped: “Ryan is looking down right now. You know that. And he is very happy because I think he just broke a record.” Carryn Owens cracked a smile and clapped.
After the speech, Trump was seen greeting Carryn Owens in the hallway of the Capitol.
Trump met Carryn Owens earlier this month when he traveled to Dover Air Force Base to attend the return of Owens’ body.
