The Russian lawyer who met Trump Jr. was either a useful idiot or a spy working for the US government

The Hill has reported that Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya was given special clearance to stay in the United States by Barack Obama’s Department of Justice. That means that unlike every other Russian who has to go through an incredibly complicated and expensive visa process, Natalia Veselnitskaya was simply allowed to stay in the US without a valid visa or a diplomatic passport. Such things are typically reserved for aliens of extraordinary ability who the government determines do not have the time or need for a normal visa, certain diplomats, foreign politicians or spies.

Thus, it is clear that not only was the US Federal Government fully aware of Natalia Veselnitskaya’s existence but that they felt she was important enough to be allowed to stay in the United States without having to go through any regular visa clearances let alone pay the associated high fees.

According to The Hill,

“The Russian lawyer who penetrated Donald Trump’s inner circle was initially cleared into the United States by the Justice Department under “extraordinary circumstances” before she embarked on a lobbying campaign last year that ensnared the president’s eldest son, members of Congress, journalists and State Department officials, according to court and Justice Department documents and interviews. This revelation means it was the Obama Justice Department that enabled the newest and most intriguing figure in the Russia-Trump investigation to enter the country without a visa”.

There are only two logically conceivable reasons for the Obama administration taking this decision.

1. The US sought Natalia Veselnitskaya’s presence to engage in domestic espionage

Veselnitskaya’s stay was seemingly extended even beyond early 2016 when her so-called extraordinary immigration parole ended, in circumstances which remain largely unexplained, so much so that no one has yet been able to account for her legal status around the time of June 2016 which set spoke with Donald Trump Jr.

The timing of her extraordinary extended clearance to stay in America, the creation of ‘Russiagate’ and her meeting with the son of the man who ended up becoming the President of the United States as well as other prominent Trump supporters cannot be coincidental. Such coincidence simply do not happen.

Furthermore, The Hill has spoken with Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher, a well known supporter of detente with Russia and at one time a potential candidate for Secretary of State under Trump. Rohrabacher told The Hill that he was seated at a dinner table along side Veselnitskaya.

Rohrabacher stated,

“There was a dinner at the Capitol Hill Club here with about 20 people. I think I was the only congressman there. They were talking about the Magnitysky case. But that wasn’t just the topic. There was a lot of other things going on. So I think she was there but I don’t remember any type of conversation with her between us. But I understand she was at the table”.

This is yet a further indication that Veselnitskaya was in the US by the design of people who wanted her to make contacts with important Trump supporters.



There is every chance that Natalia Veselnitskaya was contacted by individuals in the Obama administration or so-called deep state and asked to effectively attempt to entrap Donald Trump Jr and others close to his father.

Although Veselnitskaya’s self-described pretext for speaking with important political figures in the US was to repeal or amend the Magnisky Act which restricted US adoptions of Russian orphans, this story quickly unravels when one examines Veselnitskaya apparent ignorance on the subject.

According to The Hill’s exclusive report,

“Rohrabacher said he recalled around the same time a conversation with Dellums about Magnitsky and the adoption issue and then attending a dinner that included Veselnitskaya at the Capitol Hill Club with about 20 people. Sources close to the lobbying effort to rename the Magnisky Act, conducted over the summer of 2016, said it fizzled after only a month or two. They described Veselnitskaya, who does not speak English, as a mysterious and shadowy figure. They said they were confused as to whether she had an official role in the lobbying campaign, although she was present for several meetings.

This necessarily leads one to consider the following theory…

2. Natalia Veselnitskaya is a useful idiot

If Natalia Veselnitskaya was in the US to engage in espionage, she did not do a particularly good job of it. One could even say it was farcical.

The hill reports on sources close to the matter,

“The sources also described their interactions with Veselnitskaya in the same way that Trump Jr. did. They claimed not to know who she worked for or what her motives were”.

The Hill continues quoting its source who stated,

“Natalia didn’t speak a word of English. Don’t let anyone tell you this was a sophisticated lobbying effort. It was the least professional campaign I’ve ever seen. If she’s the cream of the Moscow intelligence community then we have nothing to worry about”.

In this sense one is led to conclude that Natalia Veselnitskaya was most likely a victim of deception by actors within the US, possibly within the Obama administration itself. Because her communications with Trump Jr. were concerned with adoptions along with the added element that it was other individuals who put the two in touch under the false pretence that she could offer Trump Jr. dirty on Hillary Clinton, one can conclude that Natalia Veselnitskaya played the role of a useful idiot through no fault of her own.

It is entirely conceivable that individuals working for or close to the Obama administration found a willing individual to speak about the comparatively innocent issue of charitable adoptions of Russian orphans and that she would be aided in taking her matters to important political and business figures in the United States.

If one does not have a suspicious mind, one would reasonably be expected to take such offers at face value which is likely what Natalia Veselnitskaya did, in spite of her lack of knowldge of the subject. She could have been easily motivated by an emotional attachment to what for many is clearly an emotoinal issue. This would by no means make Veselnitskaya the first lobbyist to act out of compassion rather than from a position of expertise.

In this sense, it is increasingly likely that as The Duran’s Alexander Mercouris stated, Veselnitskaya was part of a coordinated sting operation and that furthermore, we can now confidently surmise that she was merely a pawn who genuinely thought that Donald Trump Jr. had a keen interest in helping to change the Magnitsky Act which included the banning of adoptions of Russian orphans by Americans.

In this sense both Veselnitskaya and Trump Jr. were victims of the same sinister hand, the only big mystery remaining is whose hand was it?