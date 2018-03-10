The poisoning of Sergei Skripal leads right to Hillary Clinton and the DNC

On Wednesday, The Telegraph revealed Col Sergei Skripal, the Russian double agent who was poisoned in Salisbury, England last weekend, is linked to dossier author Christopher Steele.

All of this begs the question, was Skripal the latest victim of the Clinton mafia’s murder machine?

The poisoning was carried out in a sloppy and amateurish fashion, and screams of a private contractor, knowing that the UK government (and blowhards like Boris Johnson) would immediately link this to a state (Russia) sponsored attack.

Skripal’s daughter Yulia lives in Russia…why would Russia wait until she went to the UK to poison her?

The Gateway Pundit correctly asks, “so who poisoned Sergei Skripal?”

Who had the most to gain from his assassination? Russia has denied the poison attack: Russia’s foreign minister expressed resentment at suggestions Moscow was behind the attack and said the Kremlin was “ready to consider” lending a hand in any investigation, “whether it’s [about] poisoning of some British subjects, whether it’s rumors about interference in the U.S. election campaign.” Skripal worked for Deep State Christopher Steele’s group linked to the phony Russia dossier. Steele worked for the Hillary Campaign and DNC in 2016 and joined Deep State officials in their contempt of Republican Donald Trump. It was Steele’s bogus dossier that the corrupt FBI-DOJ leaders used to spy on Trump, his family, his associates, his transition team and his administration. So what did Skripal know about the Steele dossier?

Zerohedge reports…

Col Sergei Skripal – who is currently in intensive care after he and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with a suspected nerve agent – was recruited by MI6 while working at the British embassy in Estonia, according to Russian intelligence services. When Russia discovered that Skripal had allegedly been paid $100,000 by MI6 to expose undercover Russian intelligence agents in 2006 – the same year Russian double-agent Alexander Litvinenko was poisoned, he was sentenced to 13 years in prison. In 2010, however, Skripal was one of four prisoners released by Moscow in exchange for 10 US spies – after which he moved to the UK and befriended an employee of Christopher Steele. The Telegraph understands that Col Skripal moved to Salisbury in 2010 in a spy swap and became close to a security consultant employed by Christopher Steele, who compiled the Trump dossier. –Telegraph A recently deleted LinkedIn account revealed that the British security consultant is based in Salisbury, and his employer is Orbis Business Intelligence – Steele’s firm. Steele notoriously assembled a series of memos containing anti-Trump opposition research to Fusion GPS, the first seventeen of which were compiled into the unverified “Trump-Russia” dossier which the FBI relied on to obtain a spy warrant against a Trump campaign associate.

The BBC is calling the poisoning an “absolutely brazen, full-on challenge to Britain,” by Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

“It’s an entirely new game if they’re doing this… this is an absolutely brazen, full-on challenge to Britain” – @edwardlucas on the potential involvement of Russia in the Sergei Skripal incident #newsnight pic.twitter.com/6r0IjaweTm — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) March 6, 2018

The Gateway Pundit adds…

Police have called in the British military to help investigate the attempted murders. The assassination attempts come amid reports that Steele knew that the Clinton campaign was footing the bill for the anti-Trump dossier and yet the FBI never included this information in its FISA court application for Carter Page. Steele, who was tasked with compiling the ‘Trump dossier’ for opposition research firm Fusion GPS, has admitted in court that the discredited document contains “limited intelligence.” Steele also admitted part of “his final December memo,” was unvetted.