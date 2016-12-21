New York Daily News comes out in support of Al Qaeda assassinations of diplomats, as long as they are Russian diplomats

The New York Daily News is one step away from calling on all jihadist radicals to target Russian diplomats, as a justified response to Russia's war against ISIS.

The New York Daily News has just gone way beyond running “fake news” stories, it has now come out to openly support the murder of an innocent diplomat at the hands of an Al Qaeda-ISIS terrorist.

Remember the hidden agenda of writers like Gersh Kuntzman and the New York Daily News is to dehumanize an ethnicity before moving to destroy it. This was done to the Iraqis, to the Serbs, to the Libyans, and to the Jews in Nazi Germany.

If I were to employ “Kuntzman logic”, than I could easily refer to Kuntzman and his New York Daily News as modern day Hitlers…or at the very least, modern day Goebbels.

Mike Krieger via Liberty Blitzkrieg blog further examines and dismantles the hypocrisy, and dangerous hysteria, that is being propagated by main steam media, in their outright racism towards anyone and everything Russian.

Since I’m a fierce advocate of free speech, I defend the author’s right to voice his opinion, irrespective of how hyperbolic and reckless it may be. That said, I would ask readers to think about the sort of frenzy that would ensue if an article with a similar line of reasoning, but directed at an ambassador of a U.S. government ally instead of Russia (say Israel or Saudi Arabia), was written and published by some prominent alternative media blogger. Can you even begin to imagine the outrage that would be unleashed upon that person and the offending website? With that in mind, take a look at a few excerpts from the piece in question, written by Gersh Kuntzman, and published by the New York Daily News: “As Vladimir Putin’s man in Turkey, Karlov was the public face of that murderous dictator’s war crimes around the globe and of oppression at home. Andrei Karlov is the human embodiment of policies that deployed bunker busters to kill babies, sent fighter planes on scorched earth bombing runs that destroyed a whole city, aided Syrian madman Bashar al-Assad in his campaign that has killed hundreds of thousands, and even ordered attacks on UN aid workers.” Is he talking about U.S. or Russian foreign policy here? “So I, for one, am shedding no tears for Andrei Karlov. Frankly, I’m surprised his murder didn’t come months ago. After all, this was the lede sentences of a Washington Post story from Oct. 9: “There seems to be no way for the international community to stop the ongoing war crimes being committed by the Syrian regime and its Russian allies, especially in Aleppo,” the newspaper reported. “But by brazenly flouting international law, leaders and rank-and-file officials in both countries are opening themselves up to future justice in multiple ways.” Justice has been served. After watching the death of Karlov, I could not help but remember the case of Ernst vom Rath, the Nazi ambassador to France, who was gunned down inside his consulate by a Jewish student in 1938. Like Karlov, Rath was the public face of atrocity — in this case, Adolf Hitler’s genocide, anti-Semitism and coming global aggression. Was Rath an innocent victim? Certainly not. He had not only defended Hitler’s oppression of the Jews as “necessary” for Germany to flourish, but he stood idly by as Hitler devoured Europe and murdered its innocents. Rath could have stood up to the Nazi leadership when it would have mattered most, but he did not. Which brings us back to Andrei Karlov. Karlov’s job in Turkey was to ease tensions over Russia’s atrocities in Syria and its incursions inside Turkey itself — meaning his job was to enable and normalize Vladimir Putin. Given that role, he wasn’t a diplomat, but a soldier, and his death is the same whether it came on a battlefield outside Aleppo or in an art gallery in Ankara. His killer was also a soldier — not a terrorist, mind you, but a soldier. Terrorists kill innocent people with trucks in Christmas markets or with planes in skyscrapers. Soldiers kill their fellow soldiers.”

The New York Daily News is owned by billionaire Mort Zuckerman, who may very well like to explain why his writers are so happy to have Al Qaeda jihadists murder state diplomats.