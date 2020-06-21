in Links, Latest

The Miserable Pseudo-Science Behind Face Masks, Social Distancing And Contact Tracing

By Patrick Wood

Once upon a time, there was something called science. It included the discovery of truth about nature, the elements, the universe, etc. It was practiced by honest and accountable practitioners called scientists and engineers. They often invented cool new things as a result of their studies, but generally they had no primal urge to use their knowledge to dominate other people, groups or even entire societies.

Then certain other scientists and engineers rose up and made a discovery of their own. If true science was ever-so-slightly skewed and engineering disciplines were applied to society at large, then they could indeed use their “knowledge” to dominate and control other people, groups, entire societies or even, heaven forbid, the entire planet.

The first group pursued science. The second group pursued pseudo-science.

janet merryweather
janet merryweather
June 21, 2020

with the poor quality of politicians all over the world those with an agenda (NWO) have it easy to anti-democratically usurp their power to the detriment of the peoples of the planet but their own good – find myself another planet – now

0
Reply
Karen Eliot
Karen Eliot
June 21, 2020

Are you going to add the content of the article later, or is this evidence free clickbait some kind of internet art?

2
Reply
Slap Happy
Slap Happy
Reply to  Karen Eliot
June 22, 2020

click on the “Visit direct link” for the whole article

0
Reply
Hmmm
Hmmm
June 21, 2020

Jay likes infected people coughing on him? Must be some sort of a fatalist.

1
Reply

