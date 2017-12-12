The man who gave fake “Trump dossier” to John McCain speaks out

Anti-Trump senator, and career warmonger US Senator John McCain was deeply involved in pushing the very fake, and equally very disgusting, Trump dossier into the mainstream.

McCain’s “go-between” is now speaking to Fox News about the dossier, British agent Steele, and John McCain.

Sir Andrew Wood told Fox News that his mission was “to tell the senator and assistants that such a dossier existed.”

After receiving the goods on the Steele dossier, it was McCain who made sure the FBI paid special attention to the dossier Woods passed off to him.

The same dossier that was used to spy on Trump campaign officials.

The same dossier that the FBI and entire Deep State would base their Trump-Russia collusion on.

The same dossier that was commissioned by opposition research firm Fusion GPS and funded by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

