It does not take much brainpower to understand that the Trump/Russia story is a complete fairytale dreamt up by Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and the military industrial complex masters.

The great part about the ridiculous lack of logic employed by the liberal left, to try and make Trump appear to be a Kremlin stooge, is that you end up having progressive analysts/comedians like Jimmy Dore come out blasting “liberal left” Democrats and mainstream media pundits for their complete stupidity.