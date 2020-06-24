The Look on Obama’s Face Says it All – Biden Makes Absolutely No Sense During Virtual Fundraiser, “We’re Talking About a Peaceful Cold War” (VIDEO)

This is why Obama told Joe Biden he didn’t have to run for president.
The look on Obama’s face said it all.
Biden made no sense on Tuesday (as usual) during a virtual fundraiser.
“Stop the cold war future that we’re talking about. We’re talking about a peaceful cold war. What are we talking about?” said Biden.
HUH?
WATCH:
🚨 THIS is why Obama told Biden he didn’t have to run and his staff keeps him hiding in the basement 🤦♂️pic.twitter.com/4ayTMqIEyR
— Marc Lotter – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@marc_lotter) June 23, 2020
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/look-obamas-face-says-biden-makes-absolutely-no-sense-virtual-fundraiser-talking-peaceful-cold-war-video/
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Biden will win (steal) the presidency and hand it to Killary (if she can stay out of jail). Then watch america fall into anarchy and ruin.
Except it will be a Black female VP – The DNC will make sure the first female president is also black.
“What are we talking about?” It’s pretty obvious that Biden doesn’t know either.
A ‘peaceful cold war’ is a cold war.
A not ‘peaceful cold war’ is a hot war.
Either way, a war of words is something Biden hopes he’ll never have to fight.
Three months into the White House, they’ll be rolling him out in a wheelchair with a bib, to keep the drool under control.