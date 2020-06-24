in Links, Latest

The Look on Obama’s Face Says it All – Biden Makes Absolutely No Sense During Virtual Fundraiser, “We’re Talking About a Peaceful Cold War” (VIDEO)

1.7k Views 5 Comments

Visit Direct Link

This is why Obama told Joe Biden he didn’t have to run for president.

The look on Obama’s face said it all.

Biden made no sense on Tuesday (as usual) during a virtual fundraiser.

“Stop the cold war future that we’re talking about. We’re talking about a peaceful cold war. What are we talking about?” said Biden.

HUH?

WATCH:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/look-obamas-face-says-biden-makes-absolutely-no-sense-virtual-fundraiser-talking-peaceful-cold-war-video/

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

ObamaBiden

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

Browse and manage your votes from your Member Profile Page

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
5 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
BobValdez
BobValdez
June 24, 2020

Biden will win (steal) the presidency and hand it to Killary (if she can stay out of jail). Then watch america fall into anarchy and ruin.

0
Reply
Sue Rarick
Sue Rarick
Reply to  BobValdez
June 24, 2020

Except it will be a Black female VP – The DNC will make sure the first female president is also black.

0
Reply
Diana
Diana
June 24, 2020

“What are we talking about?” It’s pretty obvious that Biden doesn’t know either.

0
Reply
Exceptional doodads
Exceptional doodads
Reply to  Diana
June 25, 2020

A ‘peaceful cold war’ is a cold war.
A not ‘peaceful cold war’ is a hot war.
 
Either way, a war of words is something Biden hopes he’ll never have to fight.

0
Reply
Exceptional doodads
Exceptional doodads
June 25, 2020

Three months into the White House, they’ll be rolling him out in a wheelchair with a bib, to keep the drool under control.

1
Reply

Senator Accuses Google Of Posing “Tremendous Threat To Free And Fair Press” As Antitrust Probe Gets Going

Just Awful: Nikki Haley Believes Garbage Bubba Wallace Noose Story — Now a Confirmed Hate Hoax