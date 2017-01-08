The list of foreign governments overthrown by the USA and CIA is massive

As the US main stream media continues to push the “fake news” narrative about Russian hacker/Putin/Wikileaks connection, aimed at subverting the US election, or American democracy, or crushing Hillary Clinton’s Presidential campaign, or helping Donald Trump’s Presidential campaign…f**k it, I have lost track as to what the entire US establishment is claiming Russia did or sought to do with these mystery hacks.

Anyway, here is an appropriate reminder as to who is throwing giant stones inside of a giant glass house.

Courtesy of Zerohedge, and an entire Wikipedia page dedicated to US involvement in overthrowing foreign governments. Here are just the examples since World War II (* indicates successful ouster of a government).

Perhaps the reasons behind the rushed, and frankly humiliating, report is that US intelligence was scrambling to respond to the first ever case of someone doing to it what the US had done to the rest of the world for decades without any fear of retaliation.

China 1949 to early 1960s

Albania 1949-53

East Germany 1950s

Iran 1953 *

Guatemala 1954 *

Costa Rica mid-1950s

Syria 1956-7

Egypt 1957

Indonesia 1957-8

British Guiana 1953-64 *

Iraq 1963 *

North Vietnam 1945-73

Cambodia 1955-70 *

Laos 1958 *, 1959 *, 1960 *

Ecuador 1960-63 *

Congo 1960 *

France 1965

Brazil 1962-64 *

Dominican Republic 1963 *

Cuba 1959 to present

Bolivia 1964 *

Indonesia 1965 *

Ghana 1966 *

Chile 1964-73 *

Greece 1967 *

Costa Rica 1970-71

Bolivia 1971 *

Australia 1973-75 *

Angola 1975, 1980s

Zaire 1975

Portugal 1974-76 *

Jamaica 1976-80 *

Seychelles 1979-81

Chad 1981-82 *

Grenada 1983 *

South Yemen 1982-84

Suriname 1982-84

Fiji 1987 *

Libya 1980s

Nicaragua 1981-90 *

Panama 1989 *

Bulgaria 1990 *

Albania 1991 *

Iraq 1991

Afghanistan 1980s *

Somalia 1993

Yugoslavia 1999-2000 *

Ecuador 2000 *

Afghanistan 2001 *

Venezuela 2002 *

Iraq 2003 *

Haiti 2004 *

Somalia 2007 to present

Honduras 2009

Libya 2011 *

Syria 2012

Ukraine 2014 *

As Zerohedge goes on to further explain, Russia never would have expected Trump to win the elections, which makes the hacking story all the more far fetched. Why waste so much time and effort to help a man who, according to the real fake news publications, never had a chance of winning?

