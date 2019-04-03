Connect with us

The FBI’s “Russia-Gating” of Martin Luther King: A Tale For Our Time

To overlook Hoover’s role in the “Commie photo-op” of Martin Luther King, and in the manipulation of racist fears, would be akin to ignoring the role of the British Empire in the financial underpinnings of the Confederacy.
Authored by David Shavin, via Canadian Patriot….

[This article was originally published one year ago, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King, with the confidence that Mueller’s crowd was truly functioning as the proverbial emperor with no clothes on. Now that Mueller’s been exposed, it were vital to re-visit the Hoover/Mueller methods and root them out. In a sense, Dr. King has received some measure of justice over the last year; however, there is no reason to stop there, and allow such sins to be visited upon our children and grand-children.]

Fifty years ago, on Thursday, April 4, 1968, Martin Luther King was assassinated.

On Tuesday, April 9, 1968, his mortal remains were interred.

Dr. King loved to pose the Leibnizian concept, that the moral arc of the universe may be exceedingly long, but it bends toward justice. Fifty years later, it might be an appropriate time to provide Dr. King some justice; and it might well be that the corner that today’s “Russia-gaters” have painted themselves into, provides the universe with the circumstances to end J. Edgar Hoover’s legacy.

I. The Immortal Talent of Dr. King

The United States, and the world, has suffered greatly from the events of that week, fifty years ago. What has been missing in our quality of leadership over the past fifty years? Lyndon LaRouche identified in Martin Luther King a true grasp of the Constitutional principle of the “general welfare”, as the key for competent leadership: “If you want to be a true politician, you must be committed to the general welfare. You must be committed to mankind. And to be committed to mankind, is to look at the person who’s in the worst condition, in general – and uplift them! Then, you really have proven, that you care about the general welfare. If you don’t go to those people, you’re not with the general welfare. If you don’t have your roots in a fight for the general welfare, you’re not capable of leading our nation, which is a nation constitutionally committed to the general welfare. Martin had that.” [1]

Martin Luther King had a mission that he would not betray. Though he had no wish to be a martyr, he was emphatic that one must discover what it is for which he or she is willing to give his life, in order to have a life. King recognized that the United States had been founded on a unique basis: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.” King took that principled founding of the republic seriously, not fighting so much on behalf of one group or another, but that that nation might fulfill its destiny. That a section of our population had been deliberately misused and abused was both a moral problem and a very practical problem – immoral to tolerate the suppression of development of a population, and impractical to waste all that undeveloped talent. A constitutional republic simply cannot function in that fashion. As Lincoln put it, a republic could not long survive half-free and half-slave.

In the 1950’s, there was a particular edge to this matter, as the United States had emerged from the World War II mobilization as the hope of the world; and the matter of becoming fully free was central to the identity of the nation – that is, whether we would simply be the continuation of the colonialist policies of the British, French and Dutch, or whether we would actually be the key for conquering poverty and insuring development and stability. King’s voice resonated with that distinct possibility of becoming fully free.

II. MLK Today

Today, that possibility of such a transformation has come alive again with the potential of working with China and Russia on the Belt and Road projects and the elimination of war.

Not long ago, a President was to take office in January, 2017, free from the imperialism-on-steroids policy of the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations – and a President that, horror of horrors, was open to working with Russia, and that did not see the sense of “regime-change” wars, nor of the development of a first-strike, nuclear war policy against Russia.

III. Comey’s “Hoover” Moment

The men who had found their ways to the top of our intelligence agencies , John Brennan, James Clapper and James Comey, had proven most adept in their brazen “I never have to say I’m sorry” approach to lying. One risked exposing their latest lie, at the risk of them launching a bigger one tomorrow. They had more than a little to lose if their “Ponzi” scheme of lies were one day left unsupported.

On Friday, January 7, 2017, they arranged for Comey to meet privately with the President-elect for, as Comey aptly characterized it, his “J. Edgar Hoover” moment. That is, Hoover would make a President aware of what blackmail material was “out there”, with the threat conveyed that, unless the President would function on the intelligence agency’s leash, he would become the victim of a public spectacle.[2] Comey’s “Hoover” moment involved the blackmailing of the President-elect, using the selected talking point of the Steele dossier, alleging that Putin controlled Trump, due to Trump’s cavorting with prostitutes in a bizarre scene in a Moscow hotel room. Hence, our sub-title, “A Tale for Our Time”.

IV. Hoover’s “James Comey” Moment

This is a story on “Russia-gate” – as J. Edgar Hoover practiced it against Martin Luther King. Admittedly, the term used then was “Commie dupe”, not “Putin dupe”, and the world was a different world. However, an enemy-image is an enemy-image; and the paralysis induced in the population’s capacity to think is pretty much the same.

It is usually assumed that Hoover’s operations against King commenced with wiretaps, with a vile blackmail letter (suggesting that King’s only way out was suicide), and with the targeting of collaborators of King (Jack O’Dell, Stanley Levison, and Bayard Rustin) for links to Communist causes. But none of that occurred prior to 1962. It was at least five years earlier that Hoover initiated his “Russia-gate” operation against King.

The lead photo from the Georgia Commission Education’s pamphlet

In December, 1956, the year-long bus boycott in Montgomery had finally been won. Shortly afterwards, King had agreed to come speak at Highlander Folk Center, where Rosa Parks earlier had been trained for her Montgomery mission. After the surprising Montgomery victory, the FBI counter-attack to isolate and kill the civil rights movement was put into high gear with the “Russia-gating” of King. The creation of “King, the Communist”, a stooge of the diabolical Russians, was set afoot on that 1957 Labor Day weekend at Highlander. The photo of King at the so-called “Communist Training School” would be plastered on billboards throughout the South. A four-page, newspaper-size handout version was produced on the scandal, and distributed in millions of copies – over one million of them paid for by the state of Georgia. And when civil rights legislation finally reached the Congress in 1963, the photo was made central to the attempt to derail the discussion. It was submitted as proof of the testimony that King was run by the Russians.

The original slander described the staged photograph as follows: “PICTURED HERE (foreground) is Abner W. Berry of the Central Committee of the Communist Party. On the first row are Reverend Martin Luther King (2nd from right) of the Montgomery Boycott, Aubrey Williams (3rd from right) president of the Soutern Conference education Fund Inc. and Myles Horton (4th from Right)the director of Highlander Folk School. These ‘four horsemen’ of racial agitation have brought tension, disturbance, strife and violence in their advancement of the Communist doctrine of ‘racial nationalism’.]

I myself was at Highlander on that occasion, taken there as a boy by his parents. Highlander was run by a friend of my father, Myles Horton, in rural Monteagle, TN – about an hour’s drive from Chattanooga. It was not a large gathering. I swam in the lake that Labor Day weekend with the other black and white children – photos of which, in the four-page handout, were meant to enrage segregationists. The key piece of information, later related to me by my father, about the FBI operation is not to be found in reportage on the events, but it is critical in exposing the hand of J. Edgar Hoover.

V. MLK at the Communist Training School?

On Labor Day weekend, 1957, around 190 people gathered at Highlander Center to celebrate the Montgomery victory, and to hear Dr. King. Myles Horton had run an organizers’ training center there for the CIO since 1932/3. After World War II, the center added civil rights organizing to its labor organizing in a big way. Septima Clark was the key individual involved in the civil rights training there. Eleanor Roosevelt was on their board. [3] Rosa Parks arrived there in the summer of 1955.

In Montgomery, Alabama in 1955, Clifford and Virginia Durr, along with Aubrey Williams [4], had been looking for a volunteer to challenge the segregation on the buses. Montgomery’s NAACP President Ed Nixon [5] suggested Rosa Parks, and that summer, she attended the training center at Highlander. It is often suggested that she simply got tired one day, and sat down in the “whites only” section of the bus – but that does quite an injustice to her. After her summer training session, Rosa Parks had spent four months deliberating as to whether she would be the one to take the lead in making history. It was not a decision taken lightly. So, in December 1955, when she finally did sit down, it was a courageous decision born not of rashness or exhaustion, but of deliberate leadership.

It took a year of boycott of the Montgomery public transit system, massive inconvenience amongst a broad array of otherwise not very political individuals, and a dedicated leadership capable of overcoming all the bumps in the road. When the Supreme Court intervened against the segregationist practices in Montgomery, in December 1956, victory was declared. King’s declaration that day invoked his phrase about the moral arc of the universe.

Parks returned to Highlander the following summer, that Labor Day weekend of 1957, where Reverend King was invited to give a presentation. These two were the heroes, fresh from the year-long struggle in Montgomery. Also of special note that weekend, it was the time and place where King was introduced to the anthem We Shall Overcome [6]. On the extended drive to the airport after the weekend activities had concluded, King would keep singing the anthem, declaring it to be most beautiful. Later, King would pronounce it, the “battle hymn of our movement”. Finally, on that same eventful weekend, four black teenagers in Little Rock, Arkansas, were working up the courage to make history the next day, when school would open.

VI. The Sanitized Version

The sanitized version of the events behind the “Commie”-photo is that the Georgia Education Commission hired an agent, one Ed Friend, to go to Highlander and take photographs and film of the attendees [7]. Friend’s most famous photograph displayed King sitting in the front row at Highlander’s auditorium, with the Communist Party member, Abner Berry, kneeling in front of him. The headline read “Martin Luther King at Communist Training School” – and, six years later, in 1963 – as President Kennedy was trying to enact historic civil rights legislation – the photo along with the headline was waved in front of the U.S. Senate, in testimony by Mississippi Governor Ross Barnett. His testimony was seconded by Alabama Governor George Wallace.

Barnett testified that the civil rights legislation was “a part of the world Communist conspiracy to divide and conquer our country from within.” Some years later, the unrepentant racist would recall:

“I testified before the United States Senate Commerce Committee on July 10, 1963, and I told the members of the Committee that in my humble opinion if they passed those civil rights proposals into law that were then pending in the Congress of the United States that it would bring about more turmoil and strife and bloodshed than they have ever heard of before.[8] George Wallace, Governor of Alabama, testified to the same thing the next day, but they paid no attention to our warnings. They went right ahead and passed those civil rights laws. I remember distinctly that one of the Senators of Michigan asked me: “You said something a while ago about Communism being mixed up with all these sit-ins, marches and break-ins.” I replied, “Yes sir, I said it a while ago, Senator, and I meant every word that I said.” Then I added, “I believe it.” The Senator then asked if I had any proof. He stated, “You’re making a mighty serious charge here.” I then answered, “Certainly, it’s a serious charge, but I think it is just as true as two and two are four.” He mentioned that he would like for me to offer some kind of proof. I said, “All right, Senator. Here is a picture that I am taking out of my briefcase of Martin Luther King… at Monteagle, Tennessee.” When I handed him the picture he did not say a word.”

For unreconstructed Confederates, Governor Barnett’s role was the “high-water mark” of the Russia-gating of King. It was the culmination of six years of frenzied fulminations. However, in reality, it was as pathetic as the Confederates’ “ Pickett’s Charge” at Gettysburg in 1863, a century prior.

VII. Hoover Escalates vs. JFK

When Senator Warren Magnuson inquired of J. Edgar Hoover whether this testimony and photograph was correct, Hoover certainly did not report to the Senator that the FBI had control over the ex-CP member, Berry, or had stage-managed the photo. Rather, Hoover simply demurred over whether the photograph was valid or not, keeping the racist governors at arms length. As the “Commie”-charge had already done its intended damage, Hoover played the “soft cop”, choosing his words about Russian infiltration of King’s SCLC to the Senate: “In substance, the Communist Party, USA, is not able to assume a role of leadership in the racial unrest at this time. However, the Party is attempting to exploit the current racial situation through propaganda and participation in demonstrations and other activities whenever possible. Through these tactics, the party hopes ultimately to progress from its current supporting role to a position of active leadership.” Today’s so-called “intelligence” agencies would be proud of Hoover. In modern language, his sophistry would translate as: “Putin didn’t actually run Trump’s campaign; however, he is using propaganda, promoting demonstrations and such. The intelligence community has made the finding that their proven involvement means they are a step away from running our elections and subverting democracy.”

Within days – on July 17, 1963 – President Kennedy weighed in with a press conference, where he announced: “We have no evidence that any of the leaders of the civil rights movement in the United States are Communists. We have no evidence that the demonstrations are Communist-inspired. There may be occasions when a Communist takes part in a demonstration. We can’t prevent that. But I think it is a convenient scapegoat to suggest that all of the difficulties are Communist and that if the Communist movement would only disappear that we would end this.”Perhaps in our more enlightened day, we now are able to determine that the President was probably involved in an obstruction of justice; but in 1963, that was considered leadership.

Kennedy’s announcement did not sit well with Hoover, who had been busy on his mission to destroy King. Hoover had been badgering the Kennedy brothers with his allegations that Russia’s KGB had their hooks into the SCLC, King’s civil rights organization. Throughout that summer of 1963, as the famous March on Washington was building towards its climax on August 28, 1963, the occasion of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, Hoover increased his submissions of reports and memos to President Kennedy and the Attorney General, Robert Kennedy. Hoover reported on King’s communist connections, on King’s private life, and, just so the message was clear, also on Kennedy’s private life [9].

arlier that summer, on June 22, 1963, the only direct meeting between President Kennedy and King had occurred. The President, not trusting a conversation in his own Oval Office, took King on a private stroll through the Rose Garden. Later, King reported to close friends that it was a rather curious conversation with the President. Kennedy was not shocked that intelligence agencies compiled blackmail material on public figures. However, he was, evidently, quite taken aback that such blackmail would be used, beyond extracting political favors, to actually bring down governments. He asked King whether he was familiar with the then current “Profumo Affair”, the sex affair that was being used to bring down the Harold Macmillan government in Britain. It seems clear that Kennedy was concerned about out-of-control intelligence agencies – that they were intent on bringing down King, which, as he put it, would also bring down his Presidency. Kennedy pressed King to distance himself from two of his collaborators (Stanley Levison and Jack O’Dell), lest King and Kennedy would both be brought down.

The March on Washington was a tremendous success. The “Profumo Affair” did bring down Macmillan’s government that October. By November, President Kennedy was no more.

VIII. The Staging of the “Commie” Photo

The unsanitized reality of the operation is that J. Edgar Hoover and his FBI ran the operation of the reactionary Southern governors. It was not a coincidence that the photographer just happened upon Dr. King cozying up to Abner Berry at Highlander in 1957. Myles Horton told Seamour Shavin, my father that:

a) Abner Berry and Ed Friend arrived at Highlander either together, or at the same time.

b) They had both lied as to whom they were.

c) They were the only two individuals at Highlander that weekend unknown to Horton.

d) They seemed to know each other, and that, during the weekend, they coordinated their actions with each other – in particular, the quick insertion of Berry into the photo op.

Racist Southern governors did not control or deploy members of the CPUSA; the FBI did. In 1957, FBI agents and/or informers were a decent percentage of the shrunken membership of the CPUSA. The co-ordination of Friend and Berry on the infamous “photo op” has the paw print of J. Edgar Hoover all over it.

Afterwards, Abner Berry wanted his fellow CP-ers to believe that he had been tricked into the staged photograph; however his resignation from the CP two months after the photograph suggests otherwise. It is exactly what an FBI-contaminated individual says and does after exposing himself in such an operation. His usefulness as an undercover agent in the CP was over.

VIII. Hoover’s Premeditation

Earlier, in October, 1956, two months before the end of the Montgomery bus strike, Hoover sent President Eisenhower the FBI’s “Secret Report: The Communist Party and the Negro – 1953-1956.” Hoover wanted the President to know that the CP was exploiting “the enforcement of desegregation in every possible way…”. (They were also exploiting, according to Hoover, the 1955 murder and desecration of the black teenager, Emmett Till – or what Hoover termed, “the alleged murder”.) Further, according to Hoover’s report, the CP’s “Daily Worker” praised the then ongoing Montgomery bus boycott, where the CP had claimed that the Federal Government was “…duty bound, under law, to act against officials who, under cover of law, deprive citizens of their basic and federally guaranteed rights…”; and it called for “pressing the President and federal agencies to act against those who illegally deny Negroes their rights as American citizens.”

Two months later, the Supreme Court did actually rule against those officials, and in favor of King and his battle against segregation in Montgomery. In Hoover’s world, this meant that the Supreme Court had become dupes of the Commies. Hoover had the intention, the motivation and the means to stage, a few months later, the “Commie-photo”.

To overlook Hoover’s role in the “Commie photo-op” of Martin Luther King, and in the manipulation of racist fears, would be akin to ignoring the role of the British Empire in the financial underpinnings of the Confederacy. In both cases, one is not so much being fooled; rather, it is more a case of volunteering to drink the Kool-Aid.

IX. The Underlings

The Georgia Education Commission went on to distribute over a million of the four-page handouts of Ed Friend’s work. More copies were reproduced and distributed by the John Birch Society, the White Citizens’ Councils, and the like. Meanwhile, more establishment papers, such as the “Birmingham News” would explain to their readers that Highlander Center had been proven to be conducting a Russian-inspired master plan to sow racial unrest in the United States [10]. The photo of black and white children swimming in the same lake was calculated to disturb sensibilities. However, the photo of a black man and a white woman in physical contact in a square dance was calculated to trigger outrage. This was only two years after the savage butchery of Emmett Till, a young black male who had never even touched the white woman he was said to have offended.

The Georgia Education Commission was the work of Senator Herman Tallmadge’s political operative, Roy V. Harris. He was a founder of the White Citizens’ Councils. In March, 1956, Harris had declared to the New Orleans Citizens’ Council: “Patience and moderation on the subject of the Supreme Court decisions destroying segregation in the public school systems means integration… To resist and set aside the Supreme Court decision is our only salvation…”

Harris had relied upon the “intelligence” of an FBI “counterspy”, Karl Prussian, asserting that King belonged to sixty Communist front groups. The list of the “CP-affiliated” organizations printed by Harris’s group – that is, a list of organizations that, at some point, had the same position on a given issue as the CP – was very much the list that the FBI’s Karl Prussian had previously prepared for the 1954 HUAC hearings in New Orleans [11]. For example, one of Governor Barnett’s Communist devils that he singled out was Aubrey Williams, the Highlander Board member sitting in the front row of the photo with King. Williams was Franklin Roosevelt’s Assistant Relief Administrator under Harry Hopkins; and, presumably, the CP had at least once taken a position in favor of relief for the poor. Ergo, “CP-affiliated”. But don’t make the mistake of laughing at some never-to-be-repeated, alien moment in history – just open your morning paper or turn on your nightly “news” broadcast.

X. The Wrong Assassination

A competent investigation of the assassination of Martin Luther King is not the subject of this article [12]. However, this author will proffer one more account from my father, as it bears upon the professionalism of the FBI in the week after King’s murder. In 1969, a wild, red-bearded Baptist preacher, named Baxton Bryant, showed up at our door in Chattanooga, demanding that my father get in the car and accompany him around the state. (Since Seamour was to succeed Bryant as the next head of the Tennessee Council on Human Relations, there was a little bit of rationale behind Bryant’s pre-emptive actions.) As they drove to the Somerville, Tennessee residence of John McFerren, Bryant related his story.

On Sunday, April 7, 1968, three days after the assassination, Bryant, at home in Nashville, had received a nervous phone call from McFerren, telling Bryant that he had to drive to Somerville that day – that what McFerren had to say could not be said over the phone. McFerren told Bryant that, while picking up his weekly supplies from the Liberto Brothers Produce warehouse in Memphis on the preceding Thursday afternoon, McFerren had overheard a loud outburst from a phone conversation in the backroom, regarding an upcoming assassination. (The Liberto brothers were known as the heads of the Memphis branch of the New Orleans-based Carlos Marcello gang; and they were, to say the least, involved in the logistics of the assassination plan.) Frank Liberto had angrily shouted, “I told you not to call me here. Shoot the son of a bitch when he comes on the balcony.” McFerren had no idea that King was being targeted that day, until, upon arriving back in Somerville, his wife broke the news to him of King’s murder – and he realized what he had overheard.

After hearing McFerren’s story, Bryant drove him to Memphis that Sunday evening, where FBI agent O. B. Johnson tape-recorded McFerren’s account. Later, when Bryant pressed the FBI for their followup, he obtained their response: “Oh, we checked that out. It turns out that that particular conversation must have been about a different planned hit.”[13] And, evidently, on a different balcony.

XI. Conclusion: The Moral Arc of the Universe

The hypocrisy of J. Edgar Hoover, or of the modern-day “Russia-is-the-devil” ideologues, is not that hard to identify or to ridicule. The question is, why would our universe have been created so as to allow matters to get to such a low point?

That the moral arc of the universe bends toward justice, does not mean that the assassination of Dr. King will be automatically provided justice. Leibniz’s conception, and that of Dr. King’s, involves the idea that the Creator did a good thing in creating the universe, and also in creating a being in his image. However, that being made in his image participates in the work of re-creation, and has the capacity to make appropriate or deficient choices. Appropriate choices – as in successful scientific breakthroughs – will find a universe that rewards such choices; deficient choices – as in an obsession for money, sex, gluttony and, in general, short-term pleasures – will leave such a society discarded by history. Similarly with Lincoln’s “You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you can’t fool all the people all the time.” Should you succeed, hypothetically, in fooling all the people all the time, you no longer exist.

Our culture must tackle the difficult work involved in confronting the pain that arises from considering the unjust treatment of Dr. King, and to solve the question as to whether our Creator really intended for such evil to prevail. Such preparation is necessary to summon the strength to change who we are for the better. Only then might the completely obvious and happy alternative – that of the United States joining honestly and meaningfully with the great projects of the Belt and Road – be actually seen with open eyes for what it is.

Dr. King was not wrong to have climbed to the mountaintop. In fact, he would be very happy to have company on that mountaintop!

FOOTNOTES

[1] “The Immortal Talent of Dr. King”. Lyndon LaRouche to the MLK Prayer Breakfast of the Talladega County (Alabama) Democratic Conference. January 19, 2014.https://www.schillerinstitute.org/…/jan…/lar_mlk_speech.html

[2] Comey’s testimony to Congress months later, after the blackmail attempt was rebuffed, was revelatory: “I was worried very much of being in kind of a J. Edgar Hoover-type situation. I don’t want him thinking I was briefing him on this to sort of hang it over him in some way.” Perhaps Comey was worried, yet, nothing he did was any different than what Hoover did. If it walks, talks, and quacks like blackmail, it probably is blackmail.

[3] In 1958, when Eleanor Roosevelt was scheduled to speak at Highlander, Hoover advised her to stay away, as there were possibilities of violence. Eleanor ignored Hoover’s instruction. (While there, she took some delight in seeing the black and white children playing together at Highlander, commenting as much to my sister.)

[4] In 1933, Clifford Durr became the legal counsel for Roosevelt’s Reconstruction Finance Organization. Virginia Durr was a founding member of the Southern Conference for Human Welfare, an interracial group founded in 1938 – responding to President Roosevelt’s identification of the South as the key economic problem of the nation. Aubrey Williams was Roosevelt’s Assistant Federal Relief Administrator, reporting directly to Harry Hopkins.

[5] Edgar D. Nixon was a union organizer for – and for many years, the President of – the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters. Rosa Parks had been working in his NAACP office.

[6] In brief: Myles Horton’s wife, Zilphia, heard “We Will Overcome” from an attendee at Highlander, Lucille Simmons, the leader of the October, 1945 tobacco workers strike in Charleston, South Carolina. (Simmons’ source had been the Gullah community of Johns Island, SC, next to Charleston.) Zilphia, who ran the music program at Highlander, taught Pete Seeger, who published it in 1947. It was reprinted in September, 1948 for the Henry Wallace presidential campaign. Either Zilphia or Seeger changed it to “We Shall Overcome”, finding it more assertive. In the early 1950’s, Zilphia taught Guy Carawan the song, who, in 1960, taught it to the youth of SNCC at their founding convention.

[7] Ten minutes of Ed Friend’s silent film footage of the attendees at Highlander: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K8Qzq2tEEtc (Seamour Shavin appears at the 7:59 – 8:00 minute point.)

[8] Barnett knew of what he threatened. The year before, the governor famously agitated for a riot on the campus of the University of Mississippi, on the occasion of the enrollment of its first black student, James Meredith. As militant segregationists converged on Oxford, MS – such as General Edwin Walker, Oren Potito of the National State’s Rights Party, and Richard Lauchli of the Minuteman’s training camp north of Lake Pontchartrain – the Governor whipped up 41,000 fanatics at the 9/29/1962 football game, replete with Confederate flags, with his emotional half-time speech: “I love Mississippi! I love her people, our customs. I love and I respect our heritage.” Two died and many were injured in the next day’s rioting.

[9] Hoover alleged that a woman Kennedy might have had a liaison with was actually a communist spy from East Germany. Though it was never the case, Hoover thought Kennedy should know what might become public.

[10] A rare example of integrity in the public media at the time, in regards to the workings of Highlander Center, was the coverage by John Popham, editor of the “Chattanooga Times” newspaper. (Of some note, later, Popham would recognize in Lyndon LaRouche and his movement the sort of qualities of leadership that LaRouche had found in King.)

[11] During the “Joseph McCarthy” period, the House Un-American Committee hearings held an investigation in New Orleans in 1954, targeting Highlander’s founder, Myles Horton; Montgomery activist, Virginia Durr; FDR’s Aubrey Williams; and James Dombrowski of the Southern Conference for Human Welfare (SCHW). They found, amongst other things, that Dombrowski’s SCHW “has further revealed itself as a Communist-front organization by its cooperation with other Communist-dominated front groups…”! (Modern translation: Have you listened to RT or have you co-operated with someone who did listen to RT?)

[12] Dr. William Pepper’s investigation, reported in his {The Plot to Kill King}, certainly should be central to any such research.

[13] McFerren did relate, on that 1969 visit, that there had been multiple attempts to set him up since his visit to the FBI in Memphis. He ironically noted that he had suddenly become more handsome, as the last year had witnessed a curious upsurge of white women coming by his combination gas station/produce stand, and trying to strike up a relationship with him.

CNN's Zakaria calls on Trump to declare war against Venezuela and Russia (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 128.
“CNN And WaPo Demand That Trump Further Escalate Tensions With Russia”, via Caitlin Johnstone…

CNN has aired a segment in which pundit Fareed Zakaria tells the network’s audience that the US president has “been unwilling to confront Putin in any way on any issue” and asks “will Venezuela be the moment when Trump finally ends his appeasement?”

The segment is a near-verbatim reading of Zakaria’s Washington Post columnfrom a couple of days prior, so that’s two massive prongs through which this false and pernicious narrative is being driven into mainstream consciousness claiming that the Trump administration has been far too dovish toward Moscow, rather than dangerously hawkish as is actually the case.

Zakaria begins his segment by describing the Trump administration’s (completely illegitimate) efforts to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, then describing Russian efforts to counter this agenda as an attempt to “taunt the United States.” He then spends the rest of the segment asking if Trump will be brave and patriotic enough to further escalate tensions against a nuclear superpower. Zakaria concludes by implying that if Trump fails to increase world-threatening nuclear tensions to effect yet another US regime change intervention in yet another oil-rich country, it will be because he is a Kremlin agent.

“The big question for Washington is: Will it allow Moscow to make a mockery of another U.S. red line?” Zakaria said. “The United States and Russia have taken opposing, incompatible stands on this issue. And as with Syria, there is a danger that, if Washington does not back its words with deeds, a year from now, we will be watching the consolidation of the Maduro regime, supported with Russian arms and money.”

Yes Fareed, there is a real “danger” that if the Trump administration you liberal pundits claim to oppose doesn’t act like the reckless madman you claim he is and tempt hot war with a nuclear superpower in order to effect regime change in a sovereign nation, that regime change agenda will fail. Very, very dangerous to not flirt with nuclear war over US resource control agendas.

“The administration has been tough on Russian involvement in Venezuela,” said Zakaria. “Trump himself has even declared, ‘Russia has to get out.’ But that is an unusual statement from Trump, who has almost never criticized Putin and often sided with Russia on matters big and small.”

Zakaria goes on to cite the Obama administration’s ambassador to Moscow Michael McFaul, who claimed in a Washington Post article that, contrary to the Trump administration’s claims of being hawkish toward Russia, “Even on small issues of little relevance to American national interests, Trump sides with Putin.”

“I have never alleged collusion or conspiracy between Russia and Trump, writing merely that we should wait to see what evidence special counsel Robert S. Mueller III presented,” Zakaria concludes, trying to shelter himself from the ridicule that is being directed at the debunked Russiagate conspiracy while simultaneously promoting it. “But the real puzzle remains: Why has Trump been unwilling to confront Putin in any way on any issue? And will Venezuela be the moment when Trump finally ends his appeasement?”

You could not ask for a more perfect illustration of just how dangerous and toxic this years-long Russiagate psyop has been. Even after the Mueller investigation concluded with no mass arrests, no sealed indictments, no further indictments and no evidence of Russian collusion, the mass media war propagandists are attempting to use the Russia hysteria they’ve already manufactured via the collusion narrative to create demand for more escalations against Russia. Fragmenting and undermining Russia and shoving it off the world stage has been an agenda of opaque US government agencies since the fall of the Soviet Union, and steps have been taken into a new cold war to effect this agenda for more than five years now, long before liberals in America spent any part of their day thinking or caring about Vladimir Putin. Mass media outlets like CNN and WaPo have been actively facilitating this agenda by promulgating these false narratives, and they are playing an instrumental role in convincing the US populace to keep their foot off the brake pedal in an accelerating and world-threatening new cold war.

Trump has already greatly escalated tensions with Russia by implementing a Nuclear Posture Review with a much more aggressive stance against Russia, withdrawing from the INF treaty, bombing and illegally occupying Syria, arming Ukraine, staging a coup in Venezuela, and many, many other hawkish actions taken against the interests of Russia’s geostrategic and economic interests. It is an indisputable fact that Trump has been more aggressive toward Russia than any other president since the fall of the Berlin wall. But the Russiagate narrative enables the war propagandists to not only ignore these escalations and the danger they pose to all life on earth, but to demand more and more of them.

Stephen Cohen, one of the foremost experts on US-Russia relations in America, made the following observation way back in April of 2017 in an interview with Democracy Now:

I think this is the most dangerous moment in American-Russian relations, at least since the Cuban missile crisis. And arguably, it’s more dangerous, because it’s more complex. Therefore, we — and then, meanwhile, we have in Washington these — and, in my judgment, factless accusations that Trump has somehow been compromised by the Kremlin. So, at this worst moment in American-Russian relations, we have an American president who’s being politically crippled by the worst imaginable — it’s unprecedented. Let’s stop and think. No American president has ever been accused, essentially, of treason. This is what we’re talking about here, or that his associates have committed treason.

Imagine, for example, John Kennedy during the Cuban missile crisis. And for the viewers who are not of a certain age, the Kennedy administration was presented — and the evidence, by the way, was presented to us; they showed us the surveillance photos. There was no doubt what the Soviets had done, putting missile silos in Cuba. No evidence has been presented today of anything. Imagine if Kennedy had been accused of being a secret Soviet Kremlin agent. He would have been crippled. And the only way he could have proved he wasn’t was to have launched a war against the Soviet Union. And at that time, the option was nuclear war.

To be clear, we came within a hair’s breadth of total nuclear annihilation during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Nobody likes to think about how close we all came to losing literally everything, and we didn’t find out exactly how close we came until years later, but armageddon came *this* close to happening. The primary risk of nuclear war isn’t that one will be planned and carried out in the hope of one side emerging victorious, it’s that something can go cataclysmically wrong as a result of miscommunication or misunderstanding in the midst of complex and confusing escalating tensions. This almost happened during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Due to his extensive knowledge of the dynamics in play, Cohen saw all this coming long before anyone else, and accurately predicted the waves of cold war escalations we’ve seen since. Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard recently confirmed his prediction, tweeting, “Short-sighted politicians and media pundits who’ve spent last two years accusing Trump as a Putin puppet have brought us the expensive new Cold War and arms race. How? Because Trump now does everything he can to prove he’s not Putin’s puppet — even if it brings us closer to nuclear war.”

This is how depraved the mass media are. They’re willing to lull the populace into complacency with the formation of a new cold war that threatens everyone they love, even get them demanding direct confrontation, all to please their plutocratic owners, their military-industrial complex sponsors, and the intelligence agencies with which they are aligned. They’re willing to risk getting us all killed for money and crude oil.

If we’re going to begin bringing our society and ecosystem into health, we’re going to have to find a way to extricate the influence of these toxic manipulators from the minds of the greater populace. As long as they’re able to propagandize the majority into consenting to even the most insane omnicidal agendas, we’ll never be able to use our superior numbers against the malignant manipulations of the few who would rule us. Whoever controls the narrative controls the world, and right now it’s the evil fingers that are pulling the strings of empire lackeys like Fareed Zakaria.

Thanks for reading! My articles are entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece please consider sharing it around, liking me on Facebook, following my antics on Twitter, throwing some money into my hat on Patreon or Paypalpurchasing some of my sweet merchandise, buying my new book Rogue Nation: Psychonautical Adventures With Caitlin Johnstone, or my previous book Woke: A Field Guide for Utopia Preppers. The best way to get around the internet censors and make sure you see the stuff I publish is to subscribe to the mailing list for my website, which will get you an email notification for everything I publish.

The Open Skies treaty lets the US and Russia view each other's bases

Despite the political row between the US and Russia, operations like Open Skies show that the two countries do strive for cooperation.
It may be a surprise to learn that the decades-old archival countries, the US and the Russian Federation, actually do have very significant military agreements that they abide to, even as the media meltdown over Russiagate tries its best to convince viewers and readers that “the Russians are coming.” Well, the Russians are here, and they are conducting aerial photography of our most secure military installations from close up. Open Skies is one such example.

But do not expect to hear about threat levels escalating over this. It is actually mutually agreed upon that the two countries (and some others) actually allow one another to do this.

The Drive, a website featuring news items about nearly any sort of vehicle, featured a piece describing the Open Skies flight that a Russian Tupulev Tu154 reconnaisance aircraft is currently in America doing. Based in Montana, the plane flies a sophisticated route, passing directly over some of America’s most secure locations. Area 51 is even on this list (emphases and slight editing added):

The Russians are operating their Tu-154M aircraft configured for surveillance flights sanctioned under the Open Skies Treaty that allows member countries to conduct surveillance flights over each other’s territory relatively unimpeded. The aircraft are equipped with imaging equipment with specific limitations, and monitors from the country being surveilled are onboard the flights to make certain the party complies with the parameters of the treaty.

This latest series of Russian Open Skies flights are being conducted out of Great Falls, Montana and are covering a slew of strategic points in the western part of the United States, including the highly secure Nellis Test and Training Range (NTTR) in southern Nevada, home of Area 51.

The mid-day flight on March 28th, 2019 appears to have originated out of Travis AFB, located near San Francisco, and continued on something of a highlights tour of American military installations in California and Nevada. It flew south over central California, passing near bases like Naval Air Station Lemoore and headed out over the Channel Islands. It then headed directly over Edwards AFB before meandering around Fort Irwin and on to Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake before hooking a right and heading toward Creech AFB in Nevada. It then headed north, directly into the NTTR—the most secure airspace in the United States along with Washington, D.C.

The Tu154M flew directly over Edwards Air Force Base, the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, the China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station, and then over the prime location of the United States’ unmanned aircraft operations at Creech AFB.

After it flew over Creech AFB, it headed up to Yucca Flat, where one of America’s nuclear weapons assembly plants is located, and a secretive airstrip that specializes in test flights of unmanned aircraft, as well as other sensitive Department Of Energy installations. It then headed over the pockmarked Nevada Test Site. Area 51 sits just to the east of this location. The aircraft’s panoramic cameras can collect fairly wide swathes of imagery along the Open Skies aircraft’s flight path.

The voyage continued north, with Tonopah Test Range to the east, before heading northeast towards Salt Lake. It passed somewhat near Dugway Proving Grounds on its way back to Great Falls, but it’s not clear if the aircraft was collecting imagery at that time. If it was, it was doing so at double the altitude as before. The Tu-154 flew at an altitude of around 14,000 to 15,000 feet for the part of its trip over Nevada and California, before climbing out to above 30,000 feet after exiting the NTTR and heading back to its temporary base of operations in Great Falls.

14- to 15 thousand feet MSL is essentially 10,000 feet above the ground level and sometimes much less. That part of Nevada has a reasonably high altitude above sea level itself. In other words, the camera equipment ought to be able to grab great detail of these sites.

A flight before this one saw the Tu-154 check out Salt Lake and Hill AFB, Las Vegas and Nellis AFB, pretty much all of San Diego, and up the Southern California coast, which has plenty of military bases and weapons storage areas. It then flew directly to Plant 42 in Palmdale before climbing up and heading to Travis AFB to land and refuel.

These are Russia’s first Open Skies missions over the U.S. for the year. The U.S. has already flown a number of Open Skies sorties over Russia in February.

Open Skies almost became a thing of the past when the U.S. accused the Russians of abusing the agreement and not offering equal treatment as defined by its terms. The U.S. also claimed that the equipment on Russian’s newest Tu-214ON Open Skies plane didn’t meet the limiting requirements of the treaty. Many think that the Russians get far more out of Open Skies than the U.S. as their satellite imaging and general reconnaissance capabilities are more limited than those of the U.S. military. You can more about this situation here.

Just as it looked like Open Skies was crumbling, there was a sudden about-face and the flights resumed, with an especially high profile U.S. sortie over Ukraine occurring in January.

The Russians definitely have a ton of new intelligence data to pore over after yesterday’s missions. We’ll keep an eye on the Tu-154M’s movements out of Great Falls to see if it flies any more missions over some of America’s most sensitive military installations in the days to come.

This is a fascinating bit of treaty cooperation, especially given the political and economic tensions caused by the American’s pressure to force Russia to accede to whatever the US wants. While US political bents change at least as quickly as its presidents succeed one another, Russian leadership is preferring to take a longer view. Perhaps some patience accompanied the Russian approach on Open Skies. We do not know how this got solved, but the fact that it is suggests that there are still constructive contacts taking place between the two countries.

The Brexit Desperation Rises as the Betrayal Deepens

British parliament is now worse than a joke. And they have no one to blame but themselves.

Authored by Tom Luongo:

As I watch the desperation of these people, obviously loyal to the European Union first and their constituents a distant fourth or fifth – after themselves, their party and any corporate lobbyists – it’s clear they don’t have any clue as to how to get out of the mess they’ve made for themselves.

Yesterday the British parliament again took over the business from the government and again was incapable of providing any direction to that government as to what kind or type of Brexit would be acceptable.

Mike Shedlock has a good run-down of the votes themselves if you are interested in what terminal virtue-signaling looks like. Mike thinks:

There will likely be one more round of “indicative votes” and also likely May’s Deal vs No Deal or the result of the indicative vote.

There are options left. Theresa May will try to steer this to the vote she wanted all along: My Deal or No Deal.

If she can achieve that, I suspect it will pass but it is by no means certain.

I agree with the first point but the real challenge is neither of the options he lays out, there’s a bigger problem as of today. It is the latest betrayal of Brexit by Oliver Letwin and Yvette Cooper who will try and ram through a long-extension bill on Wednesday to put off Brexit for an indefinite period of time.

It will be yet another amendment of the Article 50 law that is, for all intents and purposes, a travesty of British parliamentary history since these amendments to the law have not gone through the normal review process which could easily take more time than these traitors have to stop Brexit happening on April 12th.

They are searching for a way to find a solution that involves them winning voter support while betraying Brexit. Project Fear hasn’t worked and now we’re into Project Attrition.

The problem is there is no such solution.

And the reason for that is has nothing to do with a house divided, party politics or anything else.

It’s all about them.

Politicians are a feckless and cowardly lot. They exist only to get re-elected and retain the perks of the office.

This is especially true in Britain as so many of them are incapable of holding, in Nigel Farage’s words, “a proper job” where they provide something of value in exchange for their time.

They are only good at one thing: being members of parliament, conniving for their own advantage.

And this has disheartened many British people, who rightly see their MPs imposing their will over those who voted for them.

It reeks of arrogance and entitlement. But it also reeks of fear.

Watching this play out reminds me of something Lee Stranahan said to me in my talk with him last fall. He said people think politicians don’t care about what we think, but that that is not true.

Politicians care only about what we think. Their entire lives are spent checking the direction of the political winds to see what they can get away with.

And the reason Brexit is such a ‘cock-up’ is because MPs refuse to actually vote for what they want to do because they know what the backlash from voters will be.

Ignore the opinion polling, especially in Britain. As I’m fond of saying, “there are lies, damn lies, statistics and British polling.” If the MPs were so secure in their arguments that the “people didn’t know what they were voting for in 2016,” or “things change, let’s put this to another vote” they wouldn’t have voted down all forms of Brexit and all forms of Not-Brexit over the past three weeks.

They would have voted for something.

And that’s because the Remainer Tories are scared of losing their seats for betraying their mandate and so is most of Labour. The only ones who seem committed to their path are the Scottish Nationals, having put all of their eggs into the ‘IndyRef 2’ basket, hoping a 2nd referendum on Brexit will pave the way for a second one on Scottish independence.

That’s why the desperation is so thick right now. Letwin is a dyed-in-the-wook europhile, who has a history of stabbing Prime Ministers in the back (Poll Tax) for political gain and Cooper is simply angling for Jeremy Corbyn’s spot as leader of Labour.

Both are calculating that they can stop Brexit and win politically as the heroes who saved the country from a “No-Deal” Brexit. I’m sure they know just how much the U.K. would be punished in the short term by the financial markets, currency speculators, banksters and corporate raiders, standing behind them and their counterparts in Brussels.

The Davos Crowd in other words.

Remember, the mood at Davos this year was like a morgue. The oligarchs know they are fighting a defensive war now.

That is the plan at this point. To wear down opposition to their plans and blackmail the people into submission lest they lose trillions.

Don’t let the EU’s strong facade fool you. These people do not want a ‘no-deal’ Brexit anymore than my goats want steak for dinner. We already know this because we are into stoppage time on Brexit, handed out precisely because Theresa May went to them at the end of March with “No-Deal” in her back pocket.

But they have no other plan now. It’s more arm-twisting, desperation and hysteria. For now, it’s about the Letwin-Cooper amendment creating the illusion of cross-party support.

While Theresa May meets with Jeremy Corbyn to hash out what they can bring to the EU next week.

The EU wants the deal they dictated to Theresa May. She can’t deliver that. Now both will conspire to destroy both parties and betray Brexit.

In America, bipartisanship is just a euphemism for the two parties coming together to screw the people. That’s how we get everything bad in the U.S.

The same thing will happen here over Brexit.

Corbyn and May will lock horns and we’ll find out who is made of what. You know I think Theresa May is made of Gypsum, so all Corbyn has to do is access what’s left of his testosterone after a lifetime of selling it out to Marxism and Brexit will be over.

The likelihood now is that they will craft the worst possible compromise and try and sell that to both of their backbenchers.

Letwin and Cooper have set the stage with the legislation.

Now it’s up to Corbyn and May to bring it on home.

And in no case does “England Prevail.”

