Connect with us

RussiaFeed

Lifestyle

History

The ballet “The Crystal Palace” comes to Russia, with music of Alexei Shor

The combined ballet / opera “The Crystal Palace” is a large – scale, significant event, the only show of its kind in Russia.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

4 hours ago

on

119 Views

On September 10, 2018, at 19:00, the Great Hall of the State Kremlin Palace will host the Russian premiere of “The Crystal Palace”, a ballet with operatic element incorporated into it. The initiator and main organizer of the project is the European Foundation for Support of Culture (EFSC) headed by Konstantin Ishkhanov. The premiere of the ballet in Moscow was organized jointly with the Association for Support of Cultural Initiatives (APKI) and the State Kremlin Palace.

The world premiere of the ballet “Crystal Palace” was successfully held in Malta on July 21st, 2017. This event was timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Russian Federation and Malta. This year the ballet was staged in Armenia. Now the organizers are preparing to conquer Russia with this unusual performance.

After the premiere in Malta, Vladimir Malygin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Malta, stressed: “I am particularly pleased to note that the ballet received many enthusiastic responses, including from high-ranking guests who attended the event. It really helped to strengthen the image of Russia as a country with a rich musical and spiritual heritage.”

Stage Scene from “The Crystal Palace”

The audience will see a bright costumed performance with luxurious Baroque decorations with the participation of the stars of the Bolshoi Theatre of Russia and the Mikhailovsky Theater. The action of the ballet takes place in the year 1740, during the reign of the Russian Empress Anna Ioannovna, played by the famous Italian actress Ornella Muti, known for her roles in the iconic films of world cinema: “The Taming of the Shrew (Il bisbetico domato)”, “Life is beautiful (La vita e bella)”, “Madly in Love (Innamorato pazzo)” and many others.

The plot of the Crystal Palace is based on a historical episode that took place at the court of the Russian autocrat. Anna Ioannovna was famous for her love of magnificent celebrations and unusual amusements. One day she decided to bring about the marriage of a couple of court jesters, but they were to spend the winter night after the nuptials in a specially erected palace right on the River Neva, where the walls, the bed and even the flowers, are made of ice. This is the Crystal Palace.

The roles of the two lovers will be performed by the world ballet star, Honored Artist of Russia Ivan Vasiliev, and leading soloist of the Bolshoi Theatre of Russia Maria Vinogradova. The star cast also includes the Prima Ballerina of the Bolshoi Theatre of Russia, People’s Artist of Russia Maria Allash, and soloist of the Opera Company of the Bolshoi Theatre of Russia Anna Nechaeva. The ballet will also feature artists from Russia’s leading musical theatres, the Bolshoi Theatre Children’s Choir and the School of Classical Dance under the direction of Gennady and Larisa Ledyakh.

The ballet is set to the music of the famous American-Maltese composer of Russian origin, Alexei Shor, whose work has received worldwide recognition.

Alexey Shor, born in the Soviet Union and now Maltese-American, the composer for this program.

The development of the dance and musical components of the ballet was led by leading Russian directors and choreographers: Ekaterina Mironova and Alexander Somov, which speak of the play as the “Crystal Palace” of human relations…”

The era of Anna Ivanovna reveals interesting facts to the viewer. Few people know that in 1738 the Empress became the founder of the first Russian “Tantsevalniy – Her Imperial Majesty’s school” (now the Academy of Russian ballet named for Agrippina Y. Vaganova). Historical costumes, embroidered by hand according to the canons of the XVIII century, will amaze the audience with their exclusivity, wealth and splendor.

The two-act performance will be accompanied by a symphony orchestra, the members of which include musicians from some of the premier orchestras of Moscow. Pavel Klinichev, a multiple winner of the Golden Mask award, conducts the program.

The combined ballet / opera “The Crystal Palace” is a large – scale, significant event, the only show of its kind in Russia, with a unique character which is emphasized by great intercultural theatrical and musical connections.

Do not miss the opportunity to dive into the history, and immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the times of the great Empress Anna Ioannovna on September 10!

More information and tickets can be found at this link for the State Kremlin Palace Theater.

 

The main roles are played by:

Ornella Muti                                      –           Empress Anna Ioannovna

Ivan Vasiliev                                      –           Lover, Jester

Maria Vinogradova                           –           The Jester’s beloved, a Cracker

Maria Allash                                       –           Fairy Frozen flower garden

Anna Nechaeva                                 –           Opera Diva

 

Composer                                           –           Alexey Shor

Directors and ballet masters           –           Ekaterina Mironova and

Alexander Somov

Conductor                                          –           Pavel Klinichev

Costume Designer                             –           Elena Netsvetaeva-Dolgaleva

Production Designer                         –           Sergey Timonin

Lighting Designer                              –           Anton Stikhin

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Latest

Gatwick Airport timestamp cover up, or much ado about nothing? (Video)

A fabrication of evidence or a simple explanation?
Alex Christoforou

Published

1 day ago

on

September 7, 2018

By

To dig deeper into the timestamp novichok photo mystery, see:

Craig Murray, “The Impossible Photo” – https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/09/the-impossible-photo/comment-page-9/#comments

Moon of Alabama, “The Strange Timestamp In The New Novichok ‘Evidence’ – UPDATED” http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/09/a-curious-timestamp-in-the-new-novichok-evidence.html#more

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Via Craig Murray

Russia has developed an astonishing new technology enabling its secret agents to occupy precisely the same space at precisely the same time.

These CCTV images released by Scotland yard today allegedly show Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov both occupying exactly the same space at Gatwick airport at precisely the same second. 16.22.43 on 2 March 2018. Note neither photo shows the other following less than a second behind.

There is no physically possible explanation for this. You can see ten yards behind each of them, and neither has anybody behind for at least ten yards. Yet they were both photographed in the same spot at the same second.

The only possible explanations are:
1) One of the two is travelling faster than Usain Bolt can sprint
2) Scotland Yard has issued doctored CCTV images/timeline.

I am going with the Met issuing doctored images.

UPDATE

A number of people have pointed out a third logical possibility, that the photographs are not of the same place and they are coming through different though completely identical entry channels. The problem with that is the extreme synchronicity. You can see from the photos that the channel(s) are enclosed and quite long, and they would have had to enter different entrances to the channels. So it is remarkable they were at exactly the same point at the same time. Especially as one of them appears to be holding (wheeled?) luggage and one has only a shoulder bag.

I have traveled through Gatwick many times but cannot call to mind precisely where they are. Can anybody pinpoint the precise place in the airport? Before or after passport control? Before or after baggage collection? Before or after customs? The only part of the airport this looks like to me is shortly after leaving the plane after the bridge, and before joining the main gangway to passport control – in which case passengers are not split into separated channels at the stage this was taken. I can’t recall any close corridors as long as this after passport control. But I am open to correction.

The possible area in Gatwick Airport where Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov were captured by CCTV…

https://www.google.com/maps/@51.1569164,-0.1626274,2a,75y,5.23h,66.06t/data=!3m7!1e1!3m5!1syZ1o0TkX5OKUFO59cY4ahQ!2e0!3e2!7i13312!8i6656

https://www.google.com/maps/@51.1570157,-0.1626565,2a,75y,188.63h,75.21t/data=!3m7!1e1!3m5!1svV47ixbwSQnbQjlwIUFvnQ!2e0!3e2!7i13312!8i6656

Commenter reverses the images and aligns them, via CraigMurray’s blog post…

DavidKNZ
September 6, 2018 at 00:31

This from MOA
This is an obvious fabrication of evidence. What they did was to take 2 photos from the same tunnel using the same camera at different times, but with the camera rotated about 20 degrees between them (notice the slightly different fish-eye lens distortions). Afterwards they flipped one of the images horizontally and added time-stamps to the images, but forgot to change the times between them.

I reversed the above process, aligned the images and made a GIF animation to prove it, see https://postimg.cc/image/x1ixk7r4x/

Comment on MOA

Posted by: mdroy | Sep 5, 2018 4:06:42 PM | 28

There are times of the day when 2 passengers could arrive at an empty passport control, enter two different tunnels at the same time and arrive at exactly the same second at equivalent gates.
Not many times, because it means that there is no queue at either tunnel.
And 16:22 is not one of these times.

Continue Reading

Latest

Paul Craig Roberts: Provocations Have A History Of Escalating Into War

Can War Be Avoided and the Planet Saved?
Paul Craig Roberts

Published

3 days ago

on

September 6, 2018

By

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts:

The Russian Government and President Putin are coming under pressure not from US sanctions, which are very good for Russia as they force Russia into independence, but from Russian patriots who are tiring of Putin’s non-confrontational responses to Washington’s never-ending insults and military provocations. Russian patriots don’t want war, but they do want their country’s honor defended, and they believe Putin is failing in this job. Some of them are saying that Putin himself is a West-worshipping Atlanticist Integrationist.

This disillusinonment with Putin, together with Putin’s endorsement of raising the retirement age for pensions, a trap set for him by Russia’s neoliberal economists, have hurt Putin’s approval ratings at the precise time that he will again be tested by Washington in Syria.

In many columns I have defended Putin from the charge that he is not sufficiently Russian. Putin wants to avoid war, because he knows it would be nuclear, the consequences of which would be dire. He knows that the US and its militarily impotent NATO allies cannot possibly conduct conventional warfare against Russia or China, much less against both. Putin also undersrtands that the sanctions are damaging Washington’s European vassals and could eventually force the European vassal states into independence that would constrain Washington’s belligerence. Even with Russia’s new super weapons, which probably give Putin the capability of destroying the entirety of the Western World with little or no damage to Russia, Putin sees no point in so much destruction, especially as the consequences are unknown. There could be nuclear winter or other results that would put the planet into decline as a life-sustaining entity.

So, as I have suggested in many columns Putin is acting intelligently. He is in the game for the long term while protecting the world from dangerous war.

Whereas I endorse Putin’s strategy and admire his coolness as a person who never lets emotion lead him, there is nevertheless a problem. The people in the West with whom he is dealing are idiots who do not appreciate his statesmanship. Consequently, each time Putin turns the other cheek, so to speak, the insults and the provocations ratchet upward.

Consider Syria. The Syrian Army with the help of a tiny part of the Russian Air Force has cleared all areas of Syria but one of the American-instigated-financed-and-equiped forces sent by Washington to overthrow the Syrian government.

The remaining US proxy force is about to be eliminated. In order to save it, and to keep a Washington foothold that could permit a restart of the war, Washington has arranged yet another false flag “chemical attack” that the presstitute and obiedient Western media will blame on Assad. President Trump’s National Security Adviser, a crazed, perhaps insane, Neoconservative, has told Russia that Washington will take a dim view of the Syrian/Russian use of chemical weapons against “Assad’s own people.”

The Russians are fully aware that any chemical attack will be a false flag attack orchestrated by Washington using the elements it sent to Syria to overthrow the government. Indeed, Russia’s ambassador to the US explained it all yesterday to the US government.

Clearly, Putin hopes to avoid Washington’s orchestrated attack by having his ambassador explain the orchestration to the American officials who are orchestrating it. https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-30/russian-ambassador-gave-intel-us-officials-showing-planned-chemical-provocation
This strategy implies that Putin thinks US government officials are capable of shame and integrity. They most certainly are not. I spent 25 years with them. They don’t even know what the words mean.

What if, instead, Putin had declared publicly for the entire world to hear that any forces, wherever located, responsible for an attack on Syria would be annihiliated? My view -— https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2018/08/29/a-book-for-our-time-a-time-that-perhaps-has-run-its-course/ — and that of Russian patriot Bogdasarov— https://www.fort-russ.com/2018/08/a-russian-response-to-a-new-us-attack-on-syria-should-include-sinking-the-carriers-not-just-shooting-at-their-missiles/ — is that such an ultimatum from the leader of the country capable of delivering it would cool the jets of Russophobic Washington. There would be no attack on Syria.

Bogdasarov and I might be wrong. The Russian forces deployed around Syria with their hypersonic missiles are more than a match for the US forces assembled to attack Syria. However, American hubris can certainly prevail over facts, in which case Putin would have to destroy the sources of the attack. By not committing in advance, Putin retains flexibility. Washington’s attack, like its previous attack on Syria, might be a face-saver, not a real attack. Nevertheless, sooner or later Russia will have to deliver a firmer response to provocations.

I am an American. I am not a Russian, much less a Russian nationalist. I do not want US military personnel to be casualties of Washington’s fatal desire for world hegemony, much less to be casualties of Washington serving Israel’s interests in the Middle East. The reason I think Putin needs to do a better job of standing up to Washington is that I think, based on history, that appeasement encourages more provocations, and it comes to a point when you have to surrender or fight. It is much better to stop this process in its tracks before it reaches that dangerous point.

Andrei Martyanov, whose book I recently reviewed on my website, recently defended Putin, as The Saker and I have done in the past, from claims that Putin is too passive in the face of assaults. https://russia-insider.com/en/russia-playing-long-game-no-room-instant-gratification-strategies-super-patriots/ri24561 As I have made the same points, I can only applaud Martyanov and The Saker. Where we might differ is in recognizing that endlessly accepting insults and provocations encourages their increase until the only alternative is surrender or war.

So, the questions for Andrei Martyanov, The Saker, and for Putin and the Russian government is: How long does turning your other cheek work? Do you turn your other cheek so long as to allow your opponent to neutralize your advantage in a confrontation? Do you turn your other cheek so long that you lose the support of the patriotic population for your failure to defend the country’s honor? Do you turn your other cheek so long that you are eventually forced into war or submission? Do you turn your other cheek so long that the result is nuclear war?

I think that Martyanov and The Saker agree that my question is a valid one. Both emphazise in their highly informative writings that the court historians misrepresent wars in the interest of victors. Let’s give this a moment’s thought. Both Napoleon and Hitler stood at their apogee, their success unmitigated by any military defeat. Then they marched into Russia and were utterly destroyed. Why did they do this? They did it because their success had given them massive arogance and belief in their “exceptionalism,” the dangerous word that encapsulates Washington’s belief in its hegemony.

The zionist neoconsevatives who rule in Washington are capable of the same mistake that Napoleon and Hitler made. They believe in “the end of history,” that the Soviet collapse means history has chosen America as the model for the future. Their hubris actually exceeds that of Napoleon and Hitler.

When confronted with such deluded and ideological force, does turning the other cheek work or does it encourage more provocation?

This is the question before the Russian government.

Perhaps the Russian government will understand the meaning of the orchestrated eulogies for John McCain. It is not normal for a US senator to be eulogized in this way, especially one with such an undistinguished record. What is being eulogized is McCain’s hatred of Russia and his record as a warmonger. What Washington is eulogizing is its own commitment to war.

Continue Reading

Latest

Russian jets DESTROY Al-Nusra targets in Idlib, Syria

The Russian Ministry of Defense counters reports of civilians being bombed as offensive against last terrorist enclave begins.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

3 days ago

on

September 5, 2018

By

RT reported on Wednesday September 5th that Russian military planes struck in Idlib province in Syria the day before. The targets were those of Jabhat al-Nusra, a.k.a. Tahrir al-Sham, the last major terrorist group operating in Syria.

CLICK HERE to Support The Duran >>

RT continues:

Russian military planes launched precision strikes against Jabhat an-Nusra [emplacements] in Syria’s Idlib province on September 4, the Russian Defense Ministry […] revealed, countering reports of civilians falling prey to bombardment.

The statement comes after speculation that Russian aircraft in fact bombed civilian targets in the area on Tuesday and that the assault led to casualties.

Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly warned that the area is the last stronghold for the terrorists, where militants, among others, have their weapons stockpiled. A particular point of concern, Russia said, were plans by terrorists to stage a fake chemical attack with the aim of framing Damascus. Especially worrying was that militants also received their weapons from “forces from abroad.”

“Forces from abroad” is a veiled reference to the United States, which is known to have supported terrorist organization and al-Qaeda affiliate al-Nusra in the past, and is still suspected of doing the same through clandestine means, as well as through the “humanitarian” White Helmets, who were strongly implicated as hoaxers in the alleged gas attack in Syria this past April. That attack led to a major airstrike being carried out by the US, Britain and France, though peculiarly, nothing of strategic value was hit.

RT continued:

“High-precision munitions” targeted the terrorists’ sites, according to Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

The official stressed that the hits were launched “solely on the identified terrorist objects [targets] located far from settlements.”

Elaborating on the targets, the Russian MoD said [an] Su-34 hit and destroyed a workshop where Al-Nusra Front terrorists constructed drones and a warehouse of explosives for them. An Su-35C also bombed a storehouse, where the militants kept their MANPADs.

“The strikes that the Russian Air Forces launched in Idlib were not part of any ‘aggression’,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that they targeted the facilities used by terrorists “to stage attacks on the Syrian Army positions, civilians and the Russian military”stationed in Syria. Russia is also “most interested” in leaving civilians out of the fighting and “works in close cooperation with the Turkish side” as the two “take joint efforts to avoid civilian casualties.”

Ignoring Russia’s warnings, the US has been threatening to retaliate if Syrian authorities use chemical weapons. Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump warned Syrian leader Bashar Assad not to launch an attack in Idlib, also saying that Iran and Russia should not take part in the “potential human tragedy.”

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the planned chemical weapon provocation in “the last remaining hotbed of the terrorists,” Idlib, is aimed at keeping the terrorists in the area. He noted that civilians are still being held as “human shields” there.

The Western media still refers to those controlling Idlib as ‘moderate rebels’. However, the UN special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, also noted that an estimated 10,000 terrorists are entrenched in the area.

Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Advertisement

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...

Advertisement
Advertisements

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement

Advertisements

The Duran Newsletter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending