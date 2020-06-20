in Latest, News

The American Empire Invades Africa (video)

After World War II, African nations were officially freed from European colonial rule. This is mostly an illusion as American and European powers maintain control indirectly via the banking system, bribes, trade sanctions, coups, assassinations, and military interventions. During the Cold War, this domination of Africa was challenged as the Soviet Union funded revolutionaries. With the end of the Cold War, American resources freed from European commitments were redirected toward domination of the African continent and conquered Somalia, Libya, and Sudan.

St. Longinus
St. Longinus
June 20, 2020

“Neo-con”?? You can’t name the enemy, can you?
And what of the Chinese? Are they simply providing catering of Kung Po Chicken on the African continent?

Monsieur Pompadour
Monsieur Pompadour
June 21, 2020

Gotta make sure the Iraqis don’t get hold of any more yellow cake.

Mr. Toy Soldier
Mr. Toy Soldier
Reply to  Monsieur Pompadour
June 21, 2020

It’s an election year and US sat intel has identified a suspect sulfur pit. Time to send in the Tripoli Marines.

