The American Empire Invades Africa (video)

After World War II, African nations were officially freed from European colonial rule. This is mostly an illusion as American and European powers maintain control indirectly via the banking system, bribes, trade sanctions, coups, assassinations, and military interventions. During the Cold War, this domination of Africa was challenged as the Soviet Union funded revolutionaries. With the end of the Cold War, American resources freed from European commitments were redirected toward domination of the African continent and conquered Somalia, Libya, and Sudan.
“Neo-con”?? You can’t name the enemy, can you?
And what of the Chinese? Are they simply providing catering of Kung Po Chicken on the African continent?
Gotta make sure the Iraqis don’t get hold of any more yellow cake.
It’s an election year and US sat intel has identified a suspect sulfur pit. Time to send in the Tripoli Marines.