The 5th anniversary (11 September) of ‘Benghazi’ and over 7 years of Libyan turmoil

For America, Libya is a live issue mostly for the enduring controversy of Benghazi. Five years after the fact, key questions remain unanswered.

Published

1 min ago

on

99 Views

The fifth anniversary of the killing of America’s Libya ambassador Chris Stevens in Benghazi on 11th September shows his murder and the chaos around it was a portent of things to come. Five years on, some of the same forces that stormed the US consulate in Benghazi killing him and three staffers have brought mayhem to the capital.

His killers came from the same militias the international community supported in the revolution in the year before his death that overthrew dictator Muammar Gaddafi. Many of those militias were what they said they were: regular citizens who grabbed weapons and took to the streets to battle the regime. But others, including Ansar al Sharia, his murders, were bent on replacing one dictatorship with another – this time with their own leaders at the helm.

Ansar al Sharia and fellow Islamist militias went from strength to strength in Benghazi following Steven’s murder, ousting regular security forces in Benghazi and indulging in a wave of killings of civil activists, politicians and security personnel – an attempt to ‘gut’ Libya’s second city of leaders of all kinds.

That attempt failed bloodily when then Gen. Khalifa Haftar formed the Libya National Army and took the battle to the militias, pounding them out of Benghazi in a four-year battle that ended last year with thousands dead and the city centre in ruins.

But cadres from those same militias live on in Tripoli. Overtly Islamist agendas have often been subsumed into simple gangsterism, with four key militia groups dividing the city between them and forcing the weak United Nations created and supported Government of National Accord (GNA) to pay them lavish state funds.

The recent nine days of fighting in the capital, with the death of at least 65 people, many innocent civilians, came after a militia in the southern town of Tarhuna attacked the city: The militia, naming itself Seventh Brigade, wants a share of the payola lavished on the Big Four militias. The UN scrambled together a truce last week, but only at the expense of allowing ‘7 brigade’ to keep its gains in the southern suburbs, and with it a slice of the city’s population, its businesses and wealth.

Ordinary Libyans recoiled in horror from the Tripoli blood letting: Social media is alive with Libyans declaring they wish the old Gaddafi regime was back – not out of any love for him, but because today’s chaos is far worse than life under the dictator.

But chaos is what they have: The GNA has almost no support in the populace, kept alive only by support from the UN and ‘International Community’. Even militia chiefs have only partial control of their fighters, many of who are young men who were boys in 2011; they make up the bulk of the militias and many are hooked on a cocktail of opiates, use of which is exploding in the Libyan capital.

The GNA has wilted under pressure, basic services are breaking down: The militia truce has been followed by power cuts and water cuts, bread lines and currency shortages, with ordinary citizens reduced to taking water from wells and street drains. Independent media based inside Libya scarcely exists as journalists often face threats from armed groups or officials who do not tolerate critical coverage.

Worse, the so called ‘international community’ is split. Donald Trump has, wisely, announced that Libya has no strategic interest for the United States and America is adopting a low profile and his preference to support Italy’s strategy.

For America, Libya is a live issue mostly for the enduring controversy of Benghazi. Five years after the fact, and despite the trials of two Libyans accused of involvement in the killings, key questions remain unanswered.

Many doubt claims by former CIA chief John Brennan that his contractors were not forbidden from speaking about what happened to investigators.

Half a dozen congressional inquiries, and the two trials, have failed to explain just why the attackers overran the consulate that fateful night, or whether the US could have acted on warnings to move staff to safety prior to the attack.

On a point of detail, Kris “Tanto” Paronto, a former Army Ranger and private security contractor who was part of the CIA team that fought back during the September 2012 Benghazi terror attack, chose last month to remind us of the role of the former CIA Director, John Brennan accusing him of putting his “politics” before those in the field.

“He is lucky the security clearance is all he is getting away with,” Paronto told Fox News in an interview in August.

Paronto blasted Brennan after Brennan tweeted his disturbance at having his clearance pulled by President Donald Trump sighting his “principles” had been offended.

Paronto and his colleagues were even given by Brennan, non-disclosure agreements to sign during the memorial to their dead comrades, Ty Woods and Glenn Doherty, an unseemly incredibly offensive act on its own.

This, of course, was to try not to have the men speak out and rebut the story being pushed by the Obama administration, to shut them up. In fact John Brennan categorically denied that the CIA had discouraged the contractors from speaking out. A lie.

So with America out of the game and Britain consumed with Brexit, the two leading foreign powers are France and Italy, and they are split. Both are at daggers drawn: France backs Haftar, seeing him as the only force capable of defeating the militias, and wants elections for December to end Libya’s chaos. Italy counters that Libya’s chaos is too chaotic for elections, urging a postponement, and accusing France of being part responsible for the mess.

Italy’s defence and interior ministers blame the chaos partly on the 2011 NATO intervention, in which France led the field, while the prestigious Italian newspaper, Corriere della Sera writes:

“Without the slightest hint of chauvinism one can say that by supporting General Haftar’s ambitions for power, Emmanuel Macron has resolved to bring to completion the operation begun with Nicolas Sarkozy’s initial intervention seven years ago. At our expense. And at the expense of the formal legality of the GNA government of Prime Minister Al Serraj, who, with our support and that of the international community, remains our only diplomatic success in the region to date.”

Rome supports Haftar’s rival, the GNA, which is cooperating in stopping migrant smuggling across the Mediterranean, but this comes with its own problems: “Any false step by Rome, dictated by the imprudence of the moment, would immediately be exploited by the French president,” says Italian newspaper Corriere del Ticino. “If Rome doesn’t want to further weaken its position on the Libyan chessboard (on the pretext of doing something about the insecurity of the refugee routes) the only path is rationality and diplomacy.”

What neither Rome nor Paris can come up with is a strategy to combat the all powerful Tripoli militias who are bleeding the country of its lifeblood: Italy evacuated non-essential staff from its embassy during the recent militia battles and the anarchy was underlined on Monday (Sept 10) when a yet to be named militia stormed Tripoli’s National Oil Corporation. While militias rule the capital, the chaos and suffering will go on.

Moscow Has Upped the Ante in Syria

As Syrian forces backed by Russia launch the final showdown in Syria against jihadist extremists in Idlib province, the potential for a U.S.-Russia confrontation has never been greater, as VIPS warns in this memo to the president. September 9, 2018
The Duran

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 10, 2018

By

Via Consortium News

MEMORANDUM FOR: The President

FROM: Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity

SUBJECT: Moscow Has Upped the Ante in Syria

Mr. President:

We are concerned that you may not have been adequately briefed on the upsurge of hostilities in northwestern Syria, where Syrian armed forces with Russian support have launched a full-out campaign to take back the al-Nusra/al-Qaeda/ISIS-infested province of Idlib.  The Syrians will almost certainly succeed, as they did in late 2016 in Aleppo.  As in Aleppo, it will mean unspeakable carnage, unless someone finally tells the insurgents theirs is a lost cause.

That someone is you. The Israelis, Saudis, and others who want unrest to endure are egging on the insurgents, assuring them that you, Mr. President, will use US forces to protect the insurgents in Idlib, and perhaps also rain hell down on Damascus.  We believe that your senior advisers are encouraging the insurgents to think in those terms, and that your most senior aides are taking credit for your recent policy shift from troop withdrawal from Syria to indefinite war.

Big Difference This Time

Russian missile-armed naval and air units are now deployed in unprecedented numbers to engage those tempted to interfere with Syrian and Russian forces trying to clean out the terrorists from Idlib. We assume you have been briefed on that — at least to some extent. More important, we know that your advisers tend to be dangerously dismissive of Russian capabilities and intentions.

We do not want you to be surprised when the Russians start firing their missiles.  The prospect of direct Russian-U.S. hostilities in Syria is at an all-time high.  We are not sure you realize that.

The situation is even more volatile because Kremlin leaders are not sure who is calling the shots in Washington.  This is not the first time that President Putin has encountered such uncertainty (see brief Appendix below).  This is, however, the first time that Russian forces have deployed in such numbers into the area, ready to do battle.  The stakes are very high.

We hope that John Bolton has given you an accurate description of his acerbic talks with his Russian counterpart in Geneva a few weeks ago. In our view, it is a safe bet that the Kremlin is uncertain whether Bolton faithfully speaks in your stead, or speaks INSTEAD of you.

The best way to assure Mr. Putin that you are in control of U.S. policy toward Syria would be for you to seek an early opportunity to speak out publicly, spelling out your intentions.  If you wish wider war, Bolton has put you on the right path.

If you wish to cool things down, you may wish to consider what might be called a pre-emptive ceasefire. By that we mean a public commitment by the Presidents of the U.S. and Russia to strengthen procedures to preclude an open clash between U.S. and Russian armed forces.  We believe that, in present circumstances, this kind of extraordinary step is now required to head off wider war.

For the VIPS Steering Group, signed:

William Binney, former Technical Director, World Geopolitical & Military Analysis, NSA; co-founder, SIGINT Automation Research Center (ret.)

Marshall Carter-Tripp, Foreign Service Officer (ret.) and Division Director, State Department Bureau of Intelligence and Research

Philip Giraldi, CIA Operations Officer (retired)

James George Jatras, former U.S. diplomat and former foreign policy adviser to Senate Republican leadership (Associate VIPS)

Michael S. Kearns, Captain, U.S. Air Force, Intelligence Officer, and former Master SERE Instructor (retired)

John Kiriakou, Former CIA Counterterrorism Officer and Former Senior Investigator, Senate Foreign Relations Committee

Matthew Hoh, former Capt., USMC Iraq; Foreign Service Officer, Afghanistan (associate VIPS)

Edward Loomis, NSA Cryptologic Computer Scientist (ret.)

Linda Lewis, WMD preparedness policy analyst, USDA (ret) (Associate VIPS)

David MacMichael, Senior Estimates Officer, National Intelligence Council (ret.)

Ray McGovern, Army/Infantry Intelligence Officer and CIA Presidential Briefer (retired)

Elizabeth Murray, Deputy National Intelligence Officer for the Near East, National Intelligence Council (retired)

Todd E. Pierce, MAJ, US Army Judge Advocate (ret.)

Coleen Rowley, FBI Special Agent and former Minneapolis Division Legal Counsel (ret.)

Ann Wright, retired U.S. Army reserve colonel and former U.S. diplomat who resigned in 2003 in opposition to the Iraq War

Appendix: 

Sept 12, 2016:  The limited ceasefire goes into effect; provisions include separating the “moderate” rebels from the others. Secretary John Kerry had earlier claimed that he had “refined” ways to accomplish the separation, but it did not happen; provisions also included safe access for relief for Aleppo.

Sept 17, 2016: U.S. Air Force bombs fixed Syrian Army positions killing between 64 and 84 Syrian army troops; about 100 others wounded — evidence enough to convince the Russians that the Pentagon was intent on scuttling meaningful cooperation with Russia.

Sept 26, 2016:  We can assume that what Lavrov has told his boss in private is close to his uncharacteristically blunt words on Russian NTV on Sept. 26. (In public remarks bordering on the insubordinate, senior Pentagon officials a few days earlier had showed unusually open skepticism regarding key aspects of the Kerry-Lavrov agreement – like sharing intelligence with the Russians (a key provision of the deal approved by both Obama and Putin).   Here’s what Lavrov said on Sept 26:

“My good friend John Kerry … is under fierce criticism from the US military machine. Despite the fact that, as always, [they] made assurances that the US Commander in Chief, President Barack Obama, supported him in his contacts with Russia (he confirmed that during his meeting with President Vladimir Putin), apparently the military does not really listen to the Commander in Chief.”

Lavrov went beyond mere rhetoric. He also specifically criticized JCS Chairman Joseph Dunford for telling Congress that he opposed sharing intelligence with Russia, “after the agreements concluded on direct orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Barack Obama stipulated that they would share intelligence. … It is difficult to work with such partners. …”

Oct 27, 2016:  Putin speaks at the Valdai International Discussion Club
At Valdai Russian President Putin spoke of the “feverish” state of international relations and lamented: “My personal agreements with the President of the United States have not produced results.” He complained about “people in Washington ready to do everything possible to prevent these agreements from being implemented in practice” and, referring to Syria, decried the lack of a “common front against terrorism after such lengthy negotiations, enormous effort, and difficult compromises.”

Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) is made up of former intelligence officers, diplomats, military officers and congressional staffers. The organization, founded in 2002, was among the first critics of Washington’s justifications for launching a war against Iraq. VIPS advocates a US foreign and national security policy based on genuine national interests rather than contrived threats promoted for largely political reasons. An archive of VIPS memoranda is available at Consortiumnews.com.

How the ‘unnamed source’ became the greatest propaganda tool in the Deep State arsenal

The United States, Russia and Syria stand at the brink of full-scale war if “unnamed sources” are believed and trusted.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 10, 2018

By

Sunday night, “unnamed sources” reported to The Wall Street Journal that President Bashar al-Assad approved the use of chlorine gas attacks against anti-government forces holed up in Idlib Province in Syria. Naturally, the Journal reported this, and Fox News picked it up, and the narrative in the US media became “Assad is going to use poison gas on his own people, so the US must strike now to prevent this.” At The Duran we, too, have noted this with our own viewpoint of great concern over the situation.

How convenient.

But taken in context, this says something very powerful is taking place in establishment America. After all, President Trump gave Assad a warning not to use such weapons, and after two US strikes on Syria, President Assad knows that the US leader will not hesitate to unleash horrific military power against him if he does a chemical attack.

So, why would he do it?

The answer is most likely: He wouldn’t.

But the “unnamed sources” said he would. So these “sources” who do not care to even give their name to such an absolutely important claim, one that could precipitate a massive and prolonged military conflict, pitting the United States more and more directly against the Russian forces in the region…

Is anyone paying any attention to this? This is the epitome of fake news.

Military moves by definition must be kept secret from any news media, because the job of the news media is to say everything, and of late it has become painfully obvious that loose lips do indeed sink ships. They kill soldiers too, and in this case, with the US and its coalition of partner nations involved in the Syrian conflict as uninvited guests, facing up to Russia, which is invited and who has been the primary aid in helping al-Assad regain and retain control over his own nation’s government.

Before assuming that this is the truth, though, a critical thinker might do well to pause and consider these points:

  • “unnamed sources” are responsible for the development and continuation of Russiagate
  • “unnamed sources” regularly report that President Trump is somehow ‘not fit” for the Presidency, even as he scores success after success
  • the self-same “unnamed sources” never report any specifics about what it exactly is that makes Trump ‘unfit.’ The recent New York Times “op-ed” was merely a re-framing of the same old narrative that paper has been posing for the last two years.
  • “unnamed sources” create controversy everywhere. Britain used a similar tactic to assign blame on Russia for the poisoning of the Skripals and another couple in Ames, England, when there is no certified information, no cooperation with Russian authorities to agree as to the cause and intent of these events. Most likely these attacks are attempts to frame Russia.
  • “unnamed sources” sometimes reveal themselves by name, as did Lanny Davis, only to say that what they told the media was in fact, incorrect.

So, with these and countless other examples, why should we give any credence to a source who declines to be named?

This is an amazingly effective tactic (at least for whipping up sensationalism for some people), but at the same time it is amazingly stupid. Using the qualification of “unnamed sources” here is highly dangerous, and could create a massive war with massive consequences for many people and nations.

The good news is that there are plenty of people who have come to the point of disregarding such reports. The National Interest website (nationalinterest.org) did a good job recording the reaction – or rather, the non-reaction of middle America to the NY Times “op-ed” fabrication: There was no reaction:

My first reaction to the anonymous anti-Trump op-ed in the New York Times was perhaps unusual for a resident of the swamp, which has been so hyper this week: I chuckled, rolled my eyes, and didn’t even make it to the end of the article before losing interest.

It probably helps that I spent the week in Colorado and Utah, where seemingly no one cares. In the conversations in which I have participated or overheard, this subject has come up zero times. Muted televisions in airports and hotel lounges, which still carry CNN and its angry commentators out of habit, are blissfully ignored as life happens.

Most people outside the swamp either know what the media is up to or just don’t care anymore.

With the outcome of this latest narrative effort as yet unknown, one certainly still has a choice to act to prevent it.

The White House Switchboard phone number is +1 202 456 1414, and the Comments Phone number is +1.202.456.1111. 

It would be possible to burn up the phone lines, so to speak, and call in and ask the US President to not believe the “unnamed sources” until they name themselves publicly.

It is also an option to say nothing and hope that cooler heads prevail in Washington. But it seems that with the amazing power of the Deep State displayed through various agencies of the government and the news media outlets, it may be better not to remain silent and trust the fate of the world to people with such sinister motives.

The big question posed to people in the United States and indeed, all over the world, is “How much do we want to give our trust to people who will not identify themselves by name to back up their claims?”

The fate of the world might well rest on this.

Why we are seeing a slow motion decline of the US-led world order

Of dominoes and contagion.

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 10, 2018

By

In contrast to the US decline, a rising China, particularly in the Asia Pacific and Eurasian regions. The current “America First” US policy contrasting with positions stated at the 19th Party Congress in China (CPC) have demonstrated that regional dynamics are changing.

While the realignment and trade tariff tiffs between DC and Beijing may be headline grabbers, the global financial balancing act is not limited to these two heavyweights in isolation.

Washington and Beijing have at the core two differing views on what constitutes geo-economic “order”. The US has based their vision on certain security assurances, US Dollar-friendly economic policies and a distinctly American brand of “values”. Beijing on the other hand has stressed economic development and human inter-relations.

Both positions contrast clearly when in the beltway the budget mantra keeps circling around increasing US military capabilities, against China’s efforts to boost its sphere of influence via the Belt and Road Initiative, and developing closer bilateral ties with Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran, Turkey and quite a few more including many of  the nations within the African continent.

Trade volume between ASEAN member nations and China hit a record high in 2017, as China has become the largest trading partner for almost all member states. Similarly, ASEAN is the main foreign direct investment area and the fourth largest export market for the United States.

That being said, and despite territorial disagreements between ASEAN members and Beijing’s views on the South China Sea, the contrast with the US administration with its trade war with China and it’s on again off again mercurial policies throughout the region does not give confidence within ASEAN that the US will  be a reliable partner in the future.

This being the case, there is a strong effort to diversify away from geo-economic and geopolitical dualities choosing either a US or China umbrella. This diversification opens the door for other regionally significant countries to play constructive roles such as Russia, Japan, India and Australia in shaping regional economic order.

Internationally, China is not the only challenger the US brand of world order is facing. There is also Russia to consider especially in view of the strengthening economic relationship between Moscow and Beijing. Russia has become China’s biggest supplier of crude oil in 2017 and both have secured more oil and gas supplies for the future. This is a distinct break from the petrodollar, which plays no role in this. They are also actively having regular joint military exercises throughout their several regions of influence.

Beijing and Moscow share a multipolar worldview, which simply is not US-centric, and revolves around the concept embracing polycentric spheres-of-influence as the basis for international order. Much therefore is at stake worldwide both economically and politically on whether, when and how the US finally decides to normalize relations and on what multilateral economic and political terms.

For decades the primacy of the US Dollar has underpinned US foreign policy and been supportive of projecting US policies and power on the international stage. The fierce bull elephant in the room is the “real cost” of using the US Dollar, as opposed to relying more on national currencies. This is now quite apparent to a number of sovereign countries, particularly the emerging markets. Weakness vs. the dollar throughout all the Emerging Markets (EM) continues, and it looks to be with us for a while. The list of EM’s affected is growing steadily with South Africa now joining Turkey, Argentina or similar others in showing initial recession signs.

The Central Bank of India has and is conducting several interventions in an attempt to protect their national currency from contagion. The Philippine peso also dropped to lows last seen in 2007. Indonesia too has seen it’s Rupiah severely battered. It looks like the investing world is getting ever jitterier as evidenced by a continued outflow of capital from emerging markets mostly back into US dollar instruments as a default “safe haven”. Yet this safe haven is being increasingly clouded and questioned when viewed from the perspective of the massive US debt.

As I am working out of Moscow, this EM’s outflow is affecting the Russian ruble as well, although reasons for ruble weakness are quite different from most of the EM’s.  The weakness is not due to questionable financial management or past overindulgence at the US Dollar trough – that has been laudable and conservatively solid. Much of the negative impact is due to the various pressures directed against Russia through sanctions and the possibility of enlarging them with yet more pressure from the US.

Weighing on the Russian ruble is also the Syria situation where comments from all sides involved indicate that most countries currently on the ground there will maintain their strategies and military presence ongoing in Syria. This serves to maintain a high international anxiety quotient that weighs down most non-dollar markets, and supports a stronger US dollar.

Investors in Russia will therefore continue to monitor discussions about the package of impending new “Syrian” sanctions against the Russian Federation by the US Congress. Assumptions are that they may affect some of Russia’s largest Russian banks, which may increase risks for foreign partners of the Russian Federation in the event these new sanctions restrict financial settlement processes.

The above, added to the pressure EM’s have been under because of the Fed ratcheting up U.S. interest rates and a stronger dollar have dampened investor interest in the EM’s. The appeal of many of the EM’s are their higher relative yields when compared to the established developed markets. When that differential narrows due to the U.S. Federal Reserve raising borrowing costs, emerging markets in consequence become less attractive.

A cycle feeds on itself, and as some have observed may lead to a domino effect of contagion. That in turn again serves to underscore the need to diversify away from having so many sovereign financial eggs so dependent on a unipolar US Dollar basket. It may also be the spark that could very well form a very real, long sought after serious foundation for other lead currencies or even select cryptocurrencies to play a serious future role on the world stage. That however is another story for a different time.

Continue Reading

