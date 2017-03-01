Tesla is expanding to the Russian market

According to a Russian Kommersant report, which cites sources in the Russian real estate market, Tesla will be expanding its operations to Russia, where it is already looking to set up an office, a showroom, and a service center.

Telsa neither confirmed nor denied the report, saying that the company doesn’t disclose any information about plans of expanding to new markets.

One Russian Tesla owner told Kommersant that there are currently no Tesla service centers in Russia and that Tesla owners must reach out to the nearest center in Hamburg, Germany, when any serious issues arise. Moreover, Russia still doesn’t have any charging station for Tesla vehicles.

Tesla sold 39 automobiles to owners in Russia in 2016, which is 33% less than in 2015, Avtostat reports.