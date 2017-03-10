Tech giants tell Assange they prefer CIA hacking over Wikileaks cooperation

Silicon Valley tech companies are skeptical about cooperating with WikiLeaks on revelations about the CIA hacking.

So much for a “Digital Geneva Convention” to protect web users from the full spectrum access afforded to the CIA form various digital weaponry, as documented in Wikileaks’ Vault 7 data release.

Yesterday The Duran reported that during Assange’s press conference covering the 8,700 classified CIA files contained in Vault 7 that…

The main announcement that came from Julian Assange was the revelation that Wikileaks may be working with the tech community to secure the world’s data and privacy against the vast power of the CIA’s data gathering capability. A “Digital Geneva Convention” (as outlined by Microsoft), looks like it will come into being. Wikileaks working with the tech community to stop CIA intrusion and hacking. This is big news and a big alliance (if it is a sincere alliance), and good news for web users becoming weary of having their information swept up by the CIA, and potentially used against them.

The Financial Times is reporting that many Silicon Valley firms will not be working with Wikileaks to cover up the CIA’s access to their big data.

Several tech companies questioned by FT expressed a desire to not cooperate with the whistleblower on the ground of moral or legal barriers of dealing with classified information.

Silicon Valley insiders assume that Assange tried to improve his own reputation through cooperation with tech giants.

FT is reporting that their are several companies that might change their stance and start cooperation with WikiLeaks if more information would be revealed.

Sputnik News Agency reports…

On Wednesday, WikiLeaks published over 8,700 classified files, the first part of Vault 7 release of purportedly CIA secret files, with the revelations so far including the agency hoarding hacking technologies and lists of major operating systems vulnerabilities. On Thursday, Assange proposed assistance to technology manufacturers in sharing information to help them fix the vulnerabilities mentioned in the leak. The files, released by WikiLeaks show that CIA seemed to have devised or collected techniques to hack into Mac OS X, Windows, Linux computer operating systems as well as Android and iOS used on mobile phones. The CIA was also said to have developed a technique that could target smart TV sets, making them record audio and send it to CIA servers.

Here is the press conference held by Julian Assange yesterday…