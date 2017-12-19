Tavis Smiley: America is “starting to criminalize consensual relationships” (Video)

Article first appeared on RPT.

Allegations of sexual assault without due process and done in complete anonymity, will never lead to a true flushing out of the real sexual predators, and will only server to destroy the lives of innocent men and women who are guilty of nothing more than engaging in a consensual sexual encounter.

PBS TV host Tavis Smiley went on Fox News ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ to speak out about PBS’s decision to stop distributing his show based on anonymous sexual misconduct allegations, saying PBS never told him that he was under investigation, who his accusers are, or even laid out the specific accusations.

According to Tavis Smiley, we’re starting to ‘criminalize’ consensual relationships.

This will boomerang right back at the very liberal feminists creating this hysteria witch-hunt atmosphere.