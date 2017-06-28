Syria’s President Assad takes the cockpit of a Russian Su-35 fighter jet (Video)

Article first appeared on RussiaFeed.

Syrian President Bashar Assad arrived in Latakia province in Syria to inspect the Russian-operated Khmeymim airbase.

This was the first time the Syrian president has visited the military airfield.

RT reports…

“President Assad has met the state-of-the-art and most important aircraft in the world, the Russian Su-35, located at the Khmeymim airbase,” reads one of the posts, showing the Syrian leader climbing inside the cockpit of a fighter jet.

Earlier this year, the two countries signed an agreement, allowing Russia to use the Khmeymim airdrome, as well as the naval port at Tartus, for 49 years, with the lease getting automatically prolonged for another 25 years.