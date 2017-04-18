Syrian calls on UN to pressure “Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, France, UK and US to stop support for ISIS”

The sovereign, internationally recognized state of Syria has strongly denounced the deadly Takfiri bomb attack targeting buses carrying people from two Shia-majority villages in the northwestern province of Idlib.

The government of Syria called on the United Nations to hold responsible the countries that fund terrorists and provide them with weapons and ammunition. Those nations were identified by the Syrian Foreign Ministry as Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, France, the UK and the United States.

At least 126 people, including 68 children, were killed and dozens of others sustained injuries on bus attack which happened this last Saturday.

Little media attention has been given to the horrific attack which saw a bomber blow up an explosive-laden car, ripping through multiple buses carrying evacuees from Kefraya and Foua villages in Idlib, as they were waiting in al-Rashidin district to enter the city of Aleppo.

Via Press TV…