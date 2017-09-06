Syrian army delivers massive blow to ISIS in Deir-ez-Zor. Syrian football team delivers World Cup dream (Video)

Yesterday The Duran reported that the Syrian Arab Army has broken the siege around Deir-ez-Zor according to top Syrian General Yarob Zahreddine.

As Zerohedge reports, against all odds the Syrian Army has broken the years-long ISIS siege of Deir Ezzor and is now poised to re-establish government control over Syria’s east. And for the first time since the start of the war, Middle East analysts are predicting that Assad will eventually consolidate control over much of the entire country.

Via The Duran…

ISIS have controlled and encircled the Syrian for three years. This marks the beginning of the end of terrorist control of the city that is now the largest single ISIS hotbed in the Middle East. It will take time to fully liberate the heavily fortified city, but in breaking the ISIS encirclement of the city, Syria has scored a highly important strategic and symbolic victory. This has now been confirmed by the Syrian government. Syrian forces continue to advance deeper into the remaining ISIS held parts of the city.

News of the Syrian Armies victory over US-Saudi backed ISIS jihadists was curiously left unreported in most mainstream media outlets. Syria’s victory on the battlefield is a massive slap to the face for America’s regime change “Assad must go” plan hatched six years ago.

As news of the successful Deir Ezzor campaign broke, liberated Syrians broke out in mass celebrations as Syria’s national football team delivered a stellar performance on the pitch…advancing into qualifier playoffs in an unprecedented bid for a World Cup 2018 entry, by holding Iran to a 2-2 draw.

Syria participating in Russia’s 2018 World Cup. Irony and justice. We are pulling for Syria to qualify!

Syrian commentator breaks into tears after Omar Al-Somah’s historic goal against Iran. Goosebumps. pic.twitter.com/MSUC2IBCD0 — Mohamed Osama (@_DrOsama) September 5, 2017

Syrian commentator breaks into tears after Omar Al-Somah’s historic goal against Iran. Goosebumps. pic.twitter.com/MSUC2IBCD0 — Mohamed Osama (@_DrOsama) September 5, 2017

Via India.com…